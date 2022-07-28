Save on HP, Acer, and ASUS Windows Laptops on Amazon Ahead of School Starting

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The start of the school year is right around the corner and the learning process is happening largely online these days. From digital assignments to classes held virtually, technology is prevalent in the world of education.

And one way to make sure you are prepared for the school year is with an excellent laptop. And right now you can save on these three highly rated laptops on Amazon.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop ($274.99, originally $389.99; amazon.com)

With a powerful Intel Core i3 processor and a 15.6-inch full HD display, the Acer Aspire offers fast speeds and a vivid display. This lightweight laptop is easy to transport, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Windows 11 comes packaged with Amazon Alexa out of the box. For only $274.99, this laptop provides everything needed for the school year at an affordable price.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 ($229, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

With slightly less storage and speed but some unique functionality at a more affordable price, the ASUS Vivobook Go is a wonderful laptop for everything school-related. Fully equipped with Windows 11 and 64GB of storage, this laptop has plenty of space and its ultra-thin design makes it extremely portable. A 180-degree “lay flat” design allows you to completely flip the screen to share with your friends and colleagues. At only $229.00 you’ll be able to wow your friends with this sleek laptop without breaking the bank.

HP Envy x360 Laptop ($769.99, originally $959.99; amazon.com)

For those looking for higher caliber specs, the HP Envy x360 comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, an AMD GPU, 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB of storage. The graphics engine is ideal for photo- or video-editing work, and with a fast SSD, you will be able to quickly load a massive portfolio of work. If you are ever caught in a pinch the HP fast charge feature will let you charge this laptop from 0 to 50 percent in just 20 minutes. This high-quality laptop has all the bells and whistles that make it well worth the price.

