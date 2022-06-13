Skip to main content

Score This Waterproof JBL Speaker for 30% Off on Amazon

For a limited time, you can save on this jam-packed speaker that is perfect for summer.
jbl charge 4 in blue

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The sun’s out, school is out, and there's no better time to celebrate the summer. A must-have for any summer party or day trip to the beach is a speaker to play your favorite tunes to pump up the party. There's no better time to buy -- Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report just lowered the price on the JBL Charge 4, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, to just $108.95 from $149.95. 

This waterproof speaker is the perfect poolside choice, or bring it along to the beach without worry. Choose your favorite color and enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime. The speaker is rechargeable so when it’s time to replenish the battery, just plug it in with the included USB cable.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The JBL Charge 4 allows you to connect two smartphones or tablets so you can alternate and listen to the powerful sounds from the device of your choice. In addition to being waterproof, the speaker is surrounded by durable fabric and rubber to keep it protected.

Now you can rock out all summer with this JBL speaker. Use it for personal listening or fun outdoor gatherings. Whatever way you like to listen, you’ll be happy knowing you're saving almost 30% on this ultraportable, durable speaker. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Beats Fit Pro in-line
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNAAPL

Beats Fit Pro are Just $179.95 on Amazon

By Jacob Krol
Ethereum Bitcoin crash Lead
INVESTING
TSLAMSTRSQ

Crypto Crash or Capitulation? Bitcoin, Ethereum Approach Key Support

By Bret Kenwell
cash fdic sh
MARKETS

Crypto Evangelists Find Out Assets Aren't FDIC-Insured the Hard Way

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
health care doctor nurse sh
INVESTING
CRBUCRSPALLO

This CRISPR Stock Plunged On Cell Therapy's Looming Question

By Maxx Chatsko
homeowners hurricane sh
INVESTING
AAPLMCAPNFLX

Why the Market Slump is Good News

By Tom Bemis
Coinbase Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
MSTRTSLACOIN

Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

By Luc Olinga
Lowes Lead JS
INVESTING
HDLOW

Why I Will Never Own Lowe's or Home Depot Stock

By Daniel Kline
Peter Schiff Lead KL
INVESTING
TWTR

Bitcoin Expert Peter Schiff Has Bad News For Crypto Enthusiasts

By Colette Bennett