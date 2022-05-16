Skip to main content

Save Over 30% on a 24-inch Amazon Fire TV by Insignia

This Insignia Fire TV boasts an intuitive interface with a bevy of streaming services supported and an Alexa-voice remote for easy control.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
24-Inch Insignia Fire TV

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

As TV sizes have continued to grow larger and larger, you might be wondering if there are still smaller screened models with impressive features available.

And if you're in the market for a TV destined for your kitchen or an extra room, this top-selling flatscreen may be the right pick. This 24-inch Insignia Fire TV is 30% off at just $129.99 and pairs HD visuals with a built-in smart interface.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

This Insignia LED TV checks off nearly all the boxes — 1080p resolution, Alexa voice control baked into a Fire TV interface, and DTS TruSurround for an immersive sound experience. On top of that, it's lightweight and straightforward to set up. And once you're in, you can quickly stream a show or movie from services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or Apple TV+. Just remember, you'll need a sign-in for those individual streaming services.

Shoppers love this TV because of its excellent color rendition, high-definition picture, and non-glare screen. You can even adjust color, sound, motion blur, and refresh rate preferences to your liking. It's also multifunctional thanks to its two HDMI ports and extra ports for audio out, digital optical out, USB, Ethernet, composite, and antenna.

This Insignia TV offers you the best built-in functionality and access to a bevy of streaming services at an affordable price. With personalized recommendations, improved search functions, and an intuitive interface, you'll never want to hit the off button again. This 24-inch Insignia Fire TV is on-sale for $129.99 on Amazon, and if you're after a larger screen it also comes in 32-inch and 42-inch models. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Spirit Airlines Shares Flying Lower After Analyst Downgrade to Neutral
MARKETS
SAVEJBLUULCC

Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover Bid at $30 Per Share

By Martin Baccardax
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
MARKETS
TWTRTSLA

Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

By Martin Baccardax
Affordable Housing Lead JS
INVESTING
TOLPHMDHI

Pulte, Toll, D.R. Horton Make Bank of America Housing-Stock List

By Dan Weil
6 walmart Klimamarina : Shutterstock
MARKETS
WMTAMZNPYPL

Walmart Earnings Preview: Value-Focused Shoppers May Tame Cost Surge As Inflation, Gas Prices Bite

By Martin Baccardax
Maye Musk Lead JS
SPORTS

Maye Musk Breaks Barriers as SI Swimsuit Cover Model at 74

By Sara Silverstein
Bitcoin Correction
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Stocks and Crypto Now Sit at the Same Table

By Rob Lenihan
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
MGMCZR

Prime Las Vegas Strip Property Hits the Market

By Kirk O’Neil
NYSE Lead
MARKETS
TWTRTSLAWMT

Stock Market Today - 5/16: Stocks Edge Lower As Momentum Fades Amid Recession Concerns

By Martin Baccardax