As TV sizes have continued to grow larger and larger, you might be wondering if there are still smaller screened models with impressive features available.

And if you're in the market for a TV destined for your kitchen or an extra room, this top-selling flatscreen may be the right pick. This 24-inch Insignia Fire TV is 30% off at just $129.99 and pairs HD visuals with a built-in smart interface.

This Insignia LED TV checks off nearly all the boxes — 1080p resolution, Alexa voice control baked into a Fire TV interface, and DTS TruSurround for an immersive sound experience. On top of that, it's lightweight and straightforward to set up. And once you're in, you can quickly stream a show or movie from services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or Apple TV+. Just remember, you'll need a sign-in for those individual streaming services.

Shoppers love this TV because of its excellent color rendition, high-definition picture, and non-glare screen. You can even adjust color, sound, motion blur, and refresh rate preferences to your liking. It's also multifunctional thanks to its two HDMI ports and extra ports for audio out, digital optical out, USB, Ethernet, composite, and antenna.

This Insignia TV offers you the best built-in functionality and access to a bevy of streaming services at an affordable price. With personalized recommendations, improved search functions, and an intuitive interface, you'll never want to hit the off button again. This 24-inch Insignia Fire TV is on-sale for $129.99 on Amazon, and if you're after a larger screen it also comes in 32-inch and 42-inch models.

