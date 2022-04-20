Spruce up Your Home Office With These Plant Stands

Shutterstock

For those of us who consider ourselves green thumbs, or just good with plants overall, we know just how fulfilling it is to watch something you’ve nurtured grow and thrive. Many of us prefer to keep our plants inside for a number of reasons, a key one being that it could be better for their overall health. If you’re in a harsher climate, then you’ll know that the intense temperatures can easily snub your plant’s growth.

There are also many benefits to keeping your plants indoors, aside from just protection. Various studies have shown that keeping plants indoors can boost positive moods such as concentration, productivity, creativity, reduce stress, reduce fatigue and even cleanse the air we breathe. Of course, they also look gorgeous. And what better way to show off your plants than with these super stylish plant stands.

Vivosun Plant Stand 9 Tiers 17 Potted Indoor Plant Shelf ($59.06, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

This plant stand is made up of nine different tiers and is capable of housing 17 potted indoor plants, making it a great shelf for the avid green thumb. It’s been crafted out of a natural fir wood, so it’ll last a long time and add to the natural beauty of your houseplants. Thanks to how many plants can be fitted onto this single shelf, this product is space-saving despite its size. The foundation and shelving have been reinforced in order to ensure durability, so you can be entirely free from worry.

Normally you can get this amazing shelf for $99.99, but right now it’s on sale for only $59.06. There is also an online coupon which can be clipped and applied at checkout for an additional 10% off, bringing your total savings to over 50% off.

Amazon Basics Plant Stand ($20.96, originally $23.62; amazon.com)

If you’re only looking for a simple stand for just one or two plants, this product is the perfect fit. Instead of showing off up to 17 potted plants, house one or two with this cozy, stylish little stand. Whether you want to keep your plants housed inside or sitting on this metal, rounded shelf outside on the porch, this stand is capable of it all.

It’s usually priced at $23.62, but for a limited time you can get it for only $20.96, saving you 11%.

COPREE Bamboo 3 Tier Hanging Plant Stand ($39.59, originally$89.99; amazon.com)

This three tiered hanging plant stand is capable of holding up to 4 shelves worth of plants. It’s super stylish as well and made from real bamboo. The foldable design also makes for extra space-saving capabilities when not in use.

Usually, this plant stand is priced at $89.99, but it’s on sale now for only $39.59.

Mkono Plant Stand Mid Century Wood Flower Pot Holder ($23.99, originally $26.99; amazon.com)

This modern planter stand is a simple way to ensure your plant has a great place to stay while also maintaining the fashionable flair of your home. It is a great way to bring an elegant room together; by putting your large plant in the corner, this attractive stand becomes even more eye-catching. It’s been handcrafted, making it both stylish and sturdy, so it fills each of your needs. This flower pot holder is on sale for just $23.99.

Bamboo Rolling 6 Tier Plant Stand Rack ($34.19, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This six tier plant stand is a great choice for both indoor and outdoor plants. Due to its ability to roll from place to place, this option will ensure that your outdoor plants can be easily placed inside when the weather gets too harsh for them. The bamboo that was used to craft this product has also been treated with anti-corrosion and insect protective properties. Normally, this plant stand is priced at $59.99 but it’s just $34.19 during this sale.

These plant stands are both stylish, and on sale, so you can save your money and your plants at the same time! Hurry, and snag one of these plant stands before the weather gets too warm for your plants, and before these amazing deals expire.

