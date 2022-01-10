5 Home Office Deals on Amazon

As we move into the new year, it looks like work from home could be here to stay. That doesn’t mean your home office has to stay the same, though. You can make upgrading your desk space the first New Year’s resolution you complete, and this deal guide has everything you need to do it for a low price.

If you’re part of the movement back to in-person work, you may find that your desk space is stuck back in 2020 when you last used it heavily. Propel yourself into 2022 by using this deal guide to get you the best prices on your office upgrade.

So whether you need a standing desk to keep you on your feet, an ergonomic chair to keep your posture in check, or accessories to get the most out of your technology, our list has it all. Your brand new standing desk can also double as a fitness goal too.

Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Flexispot Quick Install Standing Desk (now $249.99, originally $299.99)

Amazon

Improve your health this year by switching between sitting and standing at your desk. Boasting a quick and easy installation, this desk can be assembled in a few hours. The silent motor won’t disturb you or your coworkers when it moves up and down. You can take $50 off the purchase price by applying the coupon from Amazon.

Noblewell Ergonomic Office Chair (now $109.99, originally $129.99)

Amazon

Is your office desk chair the culprit of back and neck pain? Look no further than this pick for an ergonomic desk chair that supports you in all the right places. With a shape that matches the human spine, you’ll find yourself more comfortable while still sitting up straighter. The mesh back offers great breathability to ward off sweating on those intense and/or hot days in the office. Save $10 off your purchase price by applying the coupon on the product page on Amazon.

iPad and iPad Pro Stylus Pen (now $27.19, originally $46.99)

Amazon

Tired of taking notes on paper? Be a friend to the environment and your bank account by investing in a stylus to take notes on your iPad or iPad Pro! The 1.5mm tip offers accuracy that rivals your own finger, making your handwriting neater and navigating your device easier. And with a discount of 42% off, the time has never been so right to make the switch.

Anker Power Strip with USB (starting at $19.99)

Amazon

Don’t settle for too few outlets. This power strip allows you to power more devices. With its multiple USB ports, your phone no longer has to use an entire outlet to charge during the workday. This package offers both black and white colors to make sure you have an option that doesn’t clash with the rest of your office décor.

USB C Laptop Docking Station (now $68.99, originally $76.99)

Amazon

Making sure your accessories can connect to your laptop is crucial, and this docking station will make sure you can simultaneously connect to any necessary additional screens and several USB devices, including keyboards and USB mice. Capable of transferring up to 4K quality, you won’t have to worry about the picture suffering either. Take $8 off the purchase price by applying the coupon on the Amazon offer page.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.