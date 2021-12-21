Major companies like Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report and Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report have delayed return-to-work plans into 2022 with the threat of the omicron variant the Washington Post reported. With more companies adopting hybrid work models, it's time to take stock of your own at-home office.
It may be time to ditch the kitchen table for a standing desk and a double monitor. We've discussed taking the time to understand your ideal work conditions, and it's important to invest in products that make you more comfortable and more productive.
These types of upgrades can add up, so we’ve rounded up the best home office deals on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report which could save you a lot. These prices aren’t guaranteed to last, so check them out now. You can also view all of Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals for every room in your home.
Flexispot Electric Standing Desk ($200, originally $250)
Standing desks enable you to work while seated and standing. If it’s hard for you to sit still while working all day, try an electric, adjustable desk like this. The Flexispot moves up and down quietly, while also offering a large, flat desktop.
Logitech HD Pro Webcam ($59.99, originally $69.99)
Oftentimes, an external webcam can render better recordings and live streaming compared to your computer’s own camera. This Logitech HD Pro Webcam is made for Zoom, Skype, and FaceTime with full HD 1080p video calling and a mic range of up to three feet. This is by far the best webcam you can get within this price range.
AOC 27" Full HD IPS Monitor ($158.99, originally $199.99)
Working from home, doesn’t mean you have to settle for one monitor. Having multiple screens can increase your productivity and save you headaches from multitasking. This is a 1080p LED monitor with a slim profile and mounting options. This reliable monitor will last you years and comes at a great price!
Mavinex 9 in 1 USB C Hub ($36.11, originally $49.99)
Odds are you plug multiple things into your laptop. As most Macs and PCs only have two ports, you might need to invest in a USB hub. These hubs allow you to connect and manage multiple devices, conveniently. Hubs often come with a hefty price tag, but this Mavinex port is over 20% off.
FelixKing Adjustable Desk Chair ($127.50, originally $159.99)
Perhaps the simplest way to upgrade your home office is a new desk chair. This FelixKing adjustable desk chair has a thick and dense sponge seat, adjustable arm rests, and an angled back. It’ll be hard to find any new 4-star rated office chair on Amazon that beats this price. The white version is $119.99, a $40 savings.
Gryphon Guardian Router & Mesh WiFi System ($199, originally $349)
This high-speed internet router uses mesh technology to deliver your internet connection while eliminating dead zones. Boasting a data transfer rate of 1200 Megabits per second, it is sure to keep you flying through every task you complete online. It even comes with an app to make sure you stay in control of your internet system. At the current discounted price, the choice seems obvious to us: it should be yours.
Active Stylus Pen Compatible with iOS and Android ($16.99, originally $19.99)
Cut down on the number of things you need to carry around and be a friend to the environment by taking notes on your device with this stylus pen. Built with a 1.45mm tip, this pen can be used with both Apple and Android devices, so no matter what operating system you have, this pen will work for you. And at this price, you just can’t refuse.
HP Wireless Mouse ($9.99, originally $15.55)
Cut the cord and move your cursor across the screen with ease with this HP wireless mouse. It offers a 2.4 GHz connection, ensuring good responsiveness whether you use it for work, browsing, or gaming. The three programmable buttons offer even greater efficiency by keeping your most important functions just one click away. Get more bang for your buck when you buy this, now at a discounted price.
