Amazon's Fire TV line has come a long way since its launch in 2014 as a streaming box. Fire TV Sticks, a cube, and even TVs running the Fire TV OS from brands like Toshiba and Insignia are all common. Not to mention the Fire TV Omni line, which are TVs made by Amazon. And now, Amazon is partnering with Hisense for the latest Fire TV Edition model.

Available now for preorder $529.99 is the 50-inch Hisense U6HF with Fire TV. It resembles Hisense's previous ULED TVs -- sleek bezels and a dark silver aluminum stand -- but tosses in an Alexa Voice remote and the Amazon-made interface. Those seeking a bigger screen with Fire TV will need to wait until the Fall when a 58-inch for $599.99 will launch.

Hisense U6HF Fire TV: What You Need to Know

If you aren't familiar with Hisense's ULED line, it's the tech brand's take on an LED TV -- somewhat similar to QLED models from Samsung and TCL. The U6HF delivers a 4K resolution through an LED panel with Quantum Dots onboard. This way, colors, and visuals will pop with vibrancy but can also be tuned for stronger contrast points.

Visual standards like HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision are supported. So if your content supports one of these, the U6HF will read the processing techniques associated with content to deliver the best view possible. It also sports a 60Hz refresh rate and can reach a peak brightness of 600-nits. The latter of which is a bit lower than other TVs at this price point.

Like other Fire TVs, you can use the remote to pull up content or just ask Alexa for the content you want to watch. The virtual assistant is also there to answer questions like the weather or to tell a joke. And unlike the Fire TV Omni, which can be used hands-free thanks to microphones built-in to the TV, you'll need to hold down the microphone button on the remote to use Alexa here.

Fire TV supports many streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max. If you're using the broader Amazon smart home ecosystem, you'll be able to control and see those devices on the TV. For instance, if someone rings your Blink or Ring doorbell, a live broadcast from that device can appear on the TV. It's pretty handy.

And at $529.99 for a 50-inch screen, it's clear that Hisense and Amazon are going for affordability and value with a feature-packed 4K TV. We're eager to go hands-on and test this TV out, but if you're sold, you can order the 50-inch U6HF on Amazon now for $529.99.

