Amazon's Halo Rise is a Sleep Tracker That Lives on the Nightstand

Amazon (AMZN) wasted no time at its annual Fall Devices Event and quickly dived into the world of Halo. This is Amazon’s wearable and wellness band made up of the original Halo Band which is a fitness tracker with no-screen and the more traditional Halo View which packs in a screen. And, of course, there is the Halo Membership which provides more insightful data and access to content.

Now though the product line is expanding with the Halo Rise. A $129.99 Beside Sleep Tracker that features a wake-up light and dot matrix display housed in a pretty sleek build with a bunch of technology on the inside. Though, notably and importantly, there are no cameras or microphones on-board here.

Let’s dive into Halo Rise.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Halo Rise: What You Need to Know

This latest device is dedicated to sleep tracking and much like a Phillips Hue Wakeup Light or even the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, will live on your bedside table. It’s a white circular disc that’s attached to a sleek, modern aluminum stand.

Built-into the circular disc are 300 LEDs that line the edge in an upside “U” pattern. And these power the wakeup lighting functions. Allowing the Halo Rise to well mimic a sunrise or sunset with the ability to cast traditional white light, but also warmer or cooler tones.

Similar to an Echo Dot with Clock, there is an LED dot display which will show the time centered at the bottom of this disc. A small speaker, that’s enough to produce an alarm, is built into the Rise. Amazon was clear that it’s not intended to play music or even a meditation, but you could have the Rise trigger a routine on a nearby Echo Dot or Echo Show.

The top of this disc features two buttons which can be used to “snooze” the alarm or shut the device off among other functions. You’ll also control much of the device, including setup, via the Alexa app for Android or iOS.

Inside the Halo Rise is what Amazon calls low-energy sensor technology, which is essentially a super low-energy radar system. It tracks motion, movement, as well as breathing patterns. All of this allows the Halo Rise to track sleep including different cycles -- light, deep, and REM -- along with micro movements which contribute to sleep. It’s similar to how Google’s Nest Hub uses a Soli Sensor (radar as well) to track sleep in bed.

Amazon created an algorithm which has been tested with a diverse set of thousands of hours of sleep and has been compared against a polysomnography, which is a clinical form of sleep testing. Aiding in the validity here is that the Halo Rise can also track contributing factors to sleep through an onboard temperature and humidity sensor, to correlate if it’s hotter or colder than your ideal conditions, as well as a light sensor. This data could also be used to trigger a routine or let you make an informed decision about turning the lights off or raising/lowering the temperature.

Better yet, since the Halo Rise will be tracking your sleep cycles it can also wake you up at the ideal time, without making you miss your set alarm. For instance, if 10 minutes before you’re in a light cycle it can activate the alarm.

And here’s the other thing, the Halo Rise will track at most one person in a bed and the closest to the Rise unit itself. Amazon also tested it and ensures that it works if you sleep with a partner or have a pup that might come in and out of the bed. During set up, Halo Rise will walk you through proper placement.

Halo Rise will be up for preorder soon at $139.99 from Amazon directly, but you might be wondering how this integrates with the Halo Band or Halo View Wearable?

What about the Halo Band and Halo View?

Halo Rise is not replacing the Band or the View, and really sits as a standalone sleep tracker that you don’t have to wear. But, it’s important to remember that both the Halo Band and Halo View also track sleep. Fun fact if you’re wearing one and also using Rise, Amazon will default to the data capture from Halo Rise.

Halo Band ($69.99 at Amazon)

($69.99 at Amazon) Halo View ($79.99 at Amazon)

For folks who don’t want a screen and strictly want something in the background tracking activity, the Halo Band at $69.99 is still an attractive offer. It comes in three sizes and in three colors, plus it includes 6 months of membership. This way you can access workout classes, editorial features on health, and even recipes. The Band is really just there to track activity, though it does have an onboard microphone that Amazon aims to track tone of voice with. You can turn this off though.

And if you want a fitness tracker with a screen, but don’t want a Fitbit, there’s Halo View at $79.99. It tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep … just like the Band, but you can view metrics in real time on the display. It also ditches the microphones. You’ll also get 12 months of Halo membership for free.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.