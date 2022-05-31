Skip to main content

Score an Amazon Halo Band Fitness Tracker for 15% off

Amazon's Halo Band monitors your workouts and day-to-day activity with advanced sensors, and can help you on your fitness journey.
Amazon Halo Band Lead

If you’re after a fitness tracker that will let you focus on hitting your goals and not act as another distraction, the Amazon Halo Band deserves a look. Yes, it monitors your workouts and day-to-day activity with advanced technology, but it doesn’t feature a display. And for a limited time, it’s 15% off at just $84.99.

You get all the essential functions like heart rate alerts, sleep time, sleep tracking, activity minutes, and step-counting. And the activity mode goes further by measuring the intensity and duration of movements to provide a more accurate overview of your well-being. Plus, it factors in sedentary time to make you more aware of how much you are not moving.

The complementary six-month membership gives you access to a suite of other tools to help you on your health journey as well. You’ll be able to explore a library of workouts from fitness partners like OrangeTheory, SWEAT and Halo Fitness. Additionally, you search and view recipes that help support your goals and nutritional preferences.

One way the Halo Band is not like other fitness trackers is that there is no-screen onboard and it's clear that the Halo Band isn't trying to be a smartwatch. You’ll need to use the companion Halo app on your Android or iOS smartphone to view your progress and access more detailed reporting.

If you’re sold, you can get the Amazon Halo Band for just $84.99 right now. 

