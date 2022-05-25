Garmin Forerunner watches, cycling computers and even radar capable tail-lights are all discounted by up to 30%.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re a fitness enthusiast (or looking to buy a gift for one) you need to check out Amazon’s latest sale. From Garmin Forerunner smartwatches to GPS devices and even tail lights for bicycles, you definitely don’t want to miss this.

We’re calling out some of our favorite discounts below, but you can see the full selection of Garmin tech discounted by up to 30% on Amazon here.

Garmin Forerunner 245 ($259.90, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

The Garmin Forerunner 245 runners watch features GPS so you don’t have to constantly look at your phone to know your route. It also can play music and has an advanced training feature to pump up your workout. Further, this watch has an accident detection feature, which will send your real-time location to an emergency contact of your choice in the event of an emergency.

It can even last for up to seven days in smartwatch mode and six hours in GPS mode with music.

The training feature not only monitors your performance but also lets you know when to crank up the intensity or when to scale it back. With your purchase, you will also get access to free adaptive training plans from Garmin Coach, the ability to create your own workouts and a connection to the brand's large online fitness community.

Right now, you can save $89.99 and score the Forerunner 245 for just $260.

Garmin Varia RTL515 ($149.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

The Garmin Varia is designed for cyclists and aims to boost safety and visibility. This rearview radar features a tail light along with visual and audible alerts to indicate on-coming vehicles. It will also alert you of approaching cars up to 153 yards away and lets vehicles see you in clear daylight up to 1 mile away.

When connected to your smartphone, you’ll receive alerts when cars are approaching and you can sync it with third-party GPS apps. It also pairs perfectly with the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus, so you can monitor and review your cycling exercise.

It can last up to 16 hours in day flash mode and up to six hours in solid mode, plus the compact design lets it easily mount to most road bikes.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus ($449.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is described as the “ultimate GPS cycling computer” and while that might sound like a big device, it’s pretty compact with a 3.5-inch screen that is great for viewing a route. The training feature can give ride and workout suggestions based on your current training schedule. And it can even provide fitness guidance by syncing with indoor and outdoor workouts from the Garmin Connect app or other training apps.

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus lasts for up to 24 hours and works effortlessly with the portable Garmin Charge power pack for quick refuels. The Garmin Edge also connects with the Garmin Varia RTL515, so you can stay on top of your cycling workout.

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is usually listed at $599.99, but you can get it today for just $449.99.

Garmin Forerunner 945 ($398.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

Getting ready for a triathlon? If the answer is yes, then the Garmin Forerunner 945 is the perfect watch for you. It features an easy-to-use GPS and incident detection that will send your real-time location to an emergency contact. This watch also gives you performance monitoring features that can help you adjust your training based on heat, altitude, training load focus, recovery time and more.

On top of its premium fitness capabilities, this watch offers other convenient features like Garmin Pay for contactless payments and the ability to download music straight to your watch.

Your watch will stay active during your entire workout thanks to its battery life of up to two weeks when in smartwatch mode, ten hours in GPS with music and up to 60 hours in ultra.

The Amazon secret sale currently has the Garmin Forerunner 945 listed for 30% off at $398.99.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.