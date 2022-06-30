This Treat-Tossing Camera is a Must-Have for Traveling Dog Parents

Want to check in on your dog while you’re away? You need to take a peek at this treat-dispensing rotating, HD camera.

Any pet owner will tell you that one of the most unexpected parts of living with your fluffy friends is that the separation anxiety can go both ways. If you feel uneasy when you leave your dog by their lonesome, you’re not alone. It’s common to miss those happy, fuzzy faces while you’re away. And that’s exactly why Furbo created this neat gadget.

Furbo Dog Camera ($170, originally $210; amazon.com)

So when you leave behind a loyal dog, you can check in on them with this pet camera. It provides a crystal clear HD image, and is fully equipped with a 360-degree field of vision. Not only do you get to see live footage of your pets in dazzling 1080p, but you can also zoom in up to four times in order to inspect your pets and your home in greater detail. Thanks to the color night vision, you’re no longer beholden to the sunlight to make sure your scruffy friends aren’t getting up to no good.

With the two-way audio capabilities, you can speak to your pets and to your family members through this camera. The audio is high quality, making it super easy for your pets to hear and understand your voice.

Another great way to encourage your pets to approach the camera is to toss a treat, which you can do via the Furbo apps for iOS and Android alike. You can throw a reward their way, soothe their separation anxiety symptoms or simply let them know you’re thinking of them.

One shopper, in their five-star review, said that they, “[...] highly recommend this product for any pet owners like me who are constantly worried about their beloved pets. [...]”

This wide-angled, 360 degree dog camera is currently priced at $210. However, there is also an online coupon which can be clipped and applied at checkout for 20% off, bringing the price down to less than $170.

