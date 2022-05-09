Skip to main content

Ease Your Post-Work Aches With This Ergonomic Foot Rest

If your feet are sore or tired, you might want to consider a footrest while at work or home.
footrest

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

After a long day of working at your desk, there’s no doubt that your feet may be sore and aching afterward. Pain in your feet, especially when left untreated, can cause discomfort in your knees, back, and more. It’s a vicious cycle in which pain begets more pain, and achiness begets more achiness.

There is a solution, though, and this ComfiLife Foot Rest is excellent for idly resting your feet under your desk at work, at your home office, or in the living room. It’s also discounted to just $49.45 on Amazon from $59.95. And if you’re experiencing frequent pain in your feet, you need to check it out.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

This ergonomically designed footrest is an excellent way to reduce and ultimately relieve the pain in your hips, legs, knees, and feet. The larger size of this footrest, combined with its cushiony memory foam, makes it super easy to stretch your feet, roll your ankles, and do anything else you need to do to reduce the stiffness that often accompanies working at a desk. Not only that, but the height of this footrest is adjustable, so everyone can comfortably use it to relieve their pain.

This footrest is also multifunctional and can be used to relieve pain in several situations. It’s portable and super easy to bring with you as well.

Usually, this ergonomic footrest is priced at $59.95, but it is nearly 20% off right now

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS
TSLATWTRUBER

Stocks Extend Slump, Week Ahead, Uber, Apple, Twitter In Focus - Five Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
Elon Musk Tesla Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

By Luc Olinga
Mark Zuckerberg Prototype Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
MVRS

Facebook Sharpens Its Metaverse Weapons

By Colette Bennett
Ukraine Russia Lead JS
INVESTING
AAPLMCD

May 9 Might Escalate Russia's War On Ukraine

By Veronika Bondarenko
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING

Las Vegas Strip Casino Brings Back a 70s Icon (Not the Way You Think)

By Daniel Kline
Facebook Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FB

Facebook Makes Changes to Respond to Slowing Growth

By Luc Olinga
Elon Musk Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Sounds The Alarm About Japan

By Luc Olinga
Universal Studios Lead KL
INVESTING
DISCMCSA

Universal Studios May Actually Get a Ride That's Fast & Furious

By Kirk O’Neil