This Memorial Day weekend you can save on pretty much every Amazon-made device including Echo speakers and Fire TV Sticks.

It’s no secret that Amazon frequently discounts its own devices. But around holidays, like Memorial Day which is coming in hot, Amazon steps up the discounts.

2022 is no different -- right now you can save on pretty much every Amazon-made device including Echo speakers, Ring cameras and even Fire TV Omni flatscreens.

And we've done the heavy lifting of sifting through deals to find the best of the bunch. So keep reading to see our favorites.

Save on Echo Smart Speakers and Displays

Whether you’re new to a smart home or just want an affordable way to play music in another spot in your house, you can’t go wrong with an Echo Dot. And Amazon is discounting both the third-generation and newer fourth-generation with a spherical design.

If you just want Alexa in another room for quick tasks and smart home control, we’d suggest the 3rd Gen. It’s just $29.99 and if you’re not using it for frequent music playback you’ll be totally fine.

Those who want a smart speaker with the ability to create rich, crisp sound should opt for the 4th Gen Echo Dot. It not only has a more capable speaker inside, but the updated design looks really nice as well. It’s just $5 more at $34.99. And if you want a really smart alarm clock, the Echo Dot with Clock is just $44.99, which is a 25% discount from $59.99.

3rd Generation Echo Dot ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

3rd Generation Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug ($34.99, originally $64.98; amazon.com)

4th Generation Echo Dot ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

4th generation Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug ($39.99, originally $74.98; amazon.com)

4th Generation Echo Dot with Clock ($44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

If you’re after room filling audio and full control over your smart home, the 4th Generation Echo is worth a look -- especially at 20% off. It’s not only loud enough to fill a space with rich, vibrant audio, but it’s smart with a Zigbee hub built-in. This way it can control your smart home and help get other devices -- like smart plugs or sensors -- online.

4th Generation Echo ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

If you were to ask my what my favorite Echo or favorite smart display is, the answer would be the Echo Show 15. It’s a 15-inch display that gets hung on your wall like a picture frame or propped up on a stand. Gives you instant access to Alexa and can kind of be used as a digital home hub.

And this Memorial Day Amazon is pairing it with a 2nd Gen Echo Show 5 for just $249.99, which is a 25% off bundle. It’s a really good deal and a great way to smart a smart home or quickly expand one.

Echo Show 15 and 2nd Generation Echo Show 5 ($249.99, originally $334.98; amazon.com)

Score a Fire TV Stick or Smart 4K TV this Memorial Day

Whether you have a 4K TV or a non-4K one, the Fire TV Stick Max is a really impressive streaming stick. And it will future-proof you for a while since it supports up to 4K streaming and a number of standards. It also gives you instant access to a number of streaming services like Paramount+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. You’ll just need to bring your own sign-in.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($44.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

$500 for a 65-inch 4K TV? No we are not joking. The Amazon-made Fire TV Omni is seeing a massive 40% off discount. This 4K UHD TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 for a sharp picture and features Fire OS interface. And that means support for a bevy of streaming services out of the box. The best news is that Alexa is onboard and you can use Amazon’s assistant to pull up specific content, raise or lower the volume and even control other devices -- all hands-free.

65-inch Fire TV Omni 4K TV ($499.99, originally $829.99; amazon.com)

Save on Ring and Blink Security Cameras

You likely know Ring for its bevy of video doorbells, but they also make some impressive floodlight cameras Not only can they help monitor the outside of your home, but they also feature motion-activated LED lights. Right now, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is 20% off.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro ($199.95, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

If you don’t need illumination or just don’t want to deal with an install, the Blink Outdoor camera is discounted by 25%. In fact, it’s bundled with a Blink Mini and gives you a simple setup for monitoring areas of your home, inside and out.

Blink Outdoor with Blink Mini ($99.99, originally $134.98; amazon.com)

