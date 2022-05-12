Amazon's Echo Show 5 Smart Display is Just $49.99

The Echo Show 5 pairs all the functionality of Alexa with a 5.5-inch touchscreen for easy control and watching content.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Amazon's been making smart displays for a few generations now, and the Echo Show 5 fits the bill of a "smart" alarm clock, unlike its larger siblings. It offers a multitude of customizations and settings that make it an enjoyable bedside companion. And at 40% off, it's a great time to consider moving away from an old alarm clock for a smart one.

The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch screen that runs an intuitive, custom Amazon OS. And yes, Alexa is front and center here. You can ask Alexa questions of all sorts and even control smart home gadgets with your voice or an on-screen touch. With a compatible smart thermostat, you don't need to get out of bed in the middle of the night just to turn the temperature down one or two degrees.

You can also browse the internet, make video calls, get a daily news briefing, play music, and even watch Netflix or Amazon Prime on the Echo Show 5. Plus, you can use it as a smart photo frame.

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is a highly versatile smart display that would serve as an excellent alarm clock, especially compared to the boring alternatives. Plus it can be used for a bevy of other things like checking the weather, video calls, and even watching TV shows.

