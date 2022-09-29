The Echo Show 15 Will Soon be a Mini TV With Fire TV Coming Soon

Ever since Amazon (AMZN) launched the Echo Show 15, it’s always been a unique Alexa smart screen. One that was designed to be hung on the wall, and by some, was seen as a futuristic screen for your kitchen. And now it’s finally going to, partially, take over the role of kitchen TV. Or for that matter a TV for whatever room the Show 15 is in.

Via a software update, that Amazon says is coming soon, the Fire TV app will be arriving on the Show 15. This way you can access streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Paramount, YouTube, or Hulu on this 15-inch screen. It should be a fast experience that’s consistent with that of a Fire TV Stick or a Fire TV Omni television.

On the Show 15, you’ll have access to all of those streaming services through the Fire TV app. You can control the experience through Alexa or through an Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Generation or newer). The remote will connect to the Show 15 via Bluetooth and should be a simple pairing process.

Fire TV arriving is good news for folks who currently have an Echo Show 15 or for those who are considering one. It adds a bit more value to the largest Echo Show -- featuring a 15-inch screen that can be horizontal or vertical -- and will let you do more with just Alexa.

Echo Show 15 ($249.99 at Amazon)

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.