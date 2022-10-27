Amazon’s Excellent 4th Gen Echo Smart Speaker Is 50% Off

While Amazon ( (AMZN) ) didn’t unveil a new Echo smart speaker this fall, that’s not a bad thing considering how good the current fourth-generation Echo really is. Announced back in 2020, it delivers room filling sound in a unique spherical build.

Better yet, like any smart speaker should, it gives you instant access to an assistant for topical questions, setting timers, and controlling your smart home.

And right now it’s a full 50% off at just $49.99 -- so whether you’ve been waiting to score one, are eager to start a smart home, or are looking for a great gift, this deal deserves a look.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Unlike the miniature Echo Dot, the 4th Gen Echo is larger at 5.2-inches tall and 5.7-inches wide. It’s a globe that's closer to the size of a ripe grapefruit and faces the world with a woven outer shell. It comes in Charcoal, Glacier White, or a mystical Twilight Blue.

On top are the physical controls -- volume up, volume down, mute, and an Alexa button -- while the bottom contains a light strip that’ll glow blue when Alexa is active. Placing this at the bottom of the speaker allows it to reflect off of the surface the Echo is on.

Inside is a 3-inch woofer for strong bass (as well low-mid tones) and two front firing 0.8-inch tweeters. These three speakers come together for rich audio that can very easily fill a room and show off all sides of any given track. Next to the proprietary power port on the back is a 3.5-millimeter out for connections as well.

With far-field microphones built-in, you can ask Alexa for really anything ... even when you're blasting music. Alexa can answer topical questions, call a connected member, control smart home devices, and even tell stories.

Amazon is also frequently rolling out updates to increase what the virtual assistant can handle. The 4th Gen Echo can also help get other smart home devices online, thanks to a Zigbee antenna inside.

At just $49.99, this is the best deal we’ve seen for the 4th Gen Echo and it’s likely not one to pass up. It’s an excellent first smart speaker that’s fully capable of producing rich audio and helping to get other devices online. It also makes an excellent gift, especially in Twilight Blue.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.