Save on These Dorm Organization Hacks on Amazon

It’s that time of year again! High school graduates are spending the summer celebrating their amazing accomplishments and getting ready for the whole new world of college. It can be kind of daunting to move onto a new stage of life, and to figure out how to condense your life into a small dorm room.

But don’t fret, it’s easier than ever with these college dorm must-haves we found on Amazon. Check out these space saving game changers, such as a set of storage cubes, a closet organizer and a 3 tiered rolling utility cart. Check everything out here.

AmazonBasics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes ($21.99; amazon.com)

These foldable storage cubes are convenient and a must-have for college dorms. They’re super handy and are sure to fit anywhere, from under the bed to inside the closet. They can be used as open top bins or even as drawers when paired with storage cube organizers. They’re sturdy and breathable, so they’ll keep your belongings safe for semesters to come. They’re also lightweight and easy to carry around, making them a cinch on move-in day. And when you’re not using them, they can easily be collapsed and stored elsewhere.

Hanging Closet Organizers and Storage Shelves ($15.99, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

In need of a place to put your shoes or extra t-shirts? Give this hanging closet organizer a try. It’s equipped with bamboo inserts on the top and bottom of each shelf, creating a more stable set of cubbies to store your belongings in.Plus with side pockets, you can store even more. It’s a surefire way to create more space in your dorm room this upcoming fall.

Usually, this hanging organizer is priced at $18.99, but it’s currently over 10% off, bringing the price down to $16.98.

3 Tier Organization Cart ($39.69; amazon.com)

This 3-tiered organization cart is currently the number one best selling utility cart on Amazon, and we can see why. It’s super versatile, and can be used to store anything, anywhere. Whether you need a bedside table, a cart to hold everyone’s toiletries, or something to keep your snacks and quick meals in, this cart can do it all. It’s easy to move around, as you can roll it wherever it needs to go. But if you want to keep it in place, you can do that too with the lockable wheels.

