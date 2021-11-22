Black Friday is just days away, but you don’t have to wait for Thanksgiving Weekend to get early deals on Amazon Echo devices with Alexa. As Cyber Monday inches closer, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has already dropped prices -- some to an all-time low -- on many of the most popular Alexa smart speakers and displays, with even more price cuts expected as Black Friday approaches.

If you’re new to Alexa, that’s Amazon’s name for its digital voice assistant, which “lives” on all of the Amazon-made smart devices in this list. Alexa is the artificial intelligence that makes these speakers and displays “smart” by handling all sorts of daily tasks, like setting timers and alarms, playing music from your favorite streaming service or providing an on-the-fly weather forecast -- all in response to your voice.

Alexa can also control compatible smart home gadgets, some of which you can find in our latest list of Black Friday tech deals, so you don’t need anything besides one of these devices to get started with Alexa.

Sometimes it can be tough to tell a great Black Friday deal apart from one that’s just meh. That’s why we combed through price histories for all the Alexa devices you see listed. We sussed out the best deals and biggest discounts available on Alexa devices so you don’t have to.

Some of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen in years past haven’t appeared at Amazon yet this year. In those cases, we’ve made some educated guesses on which Alexa devices will get discounted even further when the big day arrives, again, based on historical data.

Be are all the best 2021 Black Friday Alexa deals, both available now and yet to come.

Wait And See As Amazon ramps up their Black Friday deals, here are some devices that are not currently on sale, but discounts could appear soon. Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($49.99) Amazon The little sibling of the bigger, bolder-sounding Amazon Echo is currently selling for full retail price, even though it went on sale for $45 just last month. The latest-gen Echo Dot has dropped as low as $38 in the past, so there’s plenty of room for the price to fall from here. Just like with Amazon Echos, you can pair two Dots together for stereo sound, so don’t be surprised if Amazon offers a bigger discount as a twofer — possibly priced around $80 for both. Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) ($59.99) Amazon Identical to the Echo Dot in every way except this one has an LED panel that displays the time of day and, if you ask Alexa about the weather, the current outside temperature, the Echo Dot with Clock is almost always priced exactly $10 above its non-clock twin. Unfortunately, that means it, too, is still listed at full retail price, but with a price history that includes at least one plunge below the $40 mark, chances are the deals on this one are yet to come. Echo Studio ($199.99) Amazon Priced high enough to scare off casual consumers but not quite high-end enough to impress audiophiles, the Echo Studio has always been something of a niche product. As such, it seldom goes on sale, save for events such as Prime Day and — you guessed it — Black Friday. Currently, for sale at full retail price, the Echo Studio with 3d Dolby Atmos audio dropped to $160 last Black Friday and could go that low or lower this year as well.

