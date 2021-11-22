Black Friday is just days away, but you don’t have to wait for Thanksgiving Weekend to get early deals on Amazon Echo devices with Alexa. As Cyber Monday inches closer, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has already dropped prices -- some to an all-time low -- on many of the most popular Alexa smart speakers and displays, with even more price cuts expected as Black Friday approaches.
If you’re new to Alexa, that’s Amazon’s name for its digital voice assistant, which “lives” on all of the Amazon-made smart devices in this list. Alexa is the artificial intelligence that makes these speakers and displays “smart” by handling all sorts of daily tasks, like setting timers and alarms, playing music from your favorite streaming service or providing an on-the-fly weather forecast -- all in response to your voice.
Alexa can also control compatible smart home gadgets, some of which you can find in our latest list of Black Friday tech deals, so you don’t need anything besides one of these devices to get started with Alexa.
Sometimes it can be tough to tell a great Black Friday deal apart from one that’s just meh. That’s why we combed through price histories for all the Alexa devices you see listed. We sussed out the best deals and biggest discounts available on Alexa devices so you don’t have to.
Some of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen in years past haven’t appeared at Amazon yet this year. In those cases, we’ve made some educated guesses on which Alexa devices will get discounted even further when the big day arrives, again, based on historical data.
Be are all the best 2021 Black Friday Alexa deals, both available now and yet to come.
Amazon Devices On Sale
Echo (4th Gen) ($59.99, originally $99.99)
Released last October, Amazon’s flagship full-size smart speaker boasts surprisingly rich audio plus, of course, Alexa. Pair two for stereo sound and link to Fire TV for a simple and easy wireless home theater setup. At $40 off the original price, this is the lowest price Amazon has ever offered, so you might want to grab one — or two — before they disappear.
Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled color smart bulb ($59.99, originally $114.98)
Same Alexa smart speaker as the previous deal — at the same price — plus a free Sengled color smart bulb. That’s another $15 in savings compared to the Echo by itself. Seriously — if you’re going to get an Echo anyway, why not start or expand your smart home with this deal?
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids ($34.99, originally $59.99)
Echo Dot Kids isn’t just a more playful version of Amazon’s smaller Echo Dot speaker -- it also comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. That’s Amazon’s premium entertainment and educational offering, full of games, puzzles, and stories aimed at kids aged 3 through 12 - a $36 value. Plus, when you select Kids mode when setting up this (or any) Alexa device, certain features and communication functions are restricted to help keep kids safe.
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids with Echo Glow ($49.99, originally $89.98)
Basically, the same as the previous deal on the Echo Dot Kids, but Amazon will throw in an Echo Glow spherical smart light for $15 more, which is half off the full retail price. The light itself isn’t too spectacular or, for that matter, all that “smart” -- it changes color with a tap and does include a fun “disco mode” that responds to music being played, but kids seem to like it. And at these prices, that’s all that matters.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) ($19.99, originally $39.99)
At three years old, Amazon’s 3rd generation Echo Dot is a bit long in the tooth — and short on quality sound. But if all you need is access to Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa’s voice comes through loud and clear. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) dropped to $18.99 last Black Friday, so $19.99 is a pretty good deal.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited ($19.99, originally $87.93)
Same as the previous deal, but with a bonus four months’ worth of Amazon’s alternative to Spotify and Apple Music, which will net you a savings of $68. At this point, most major music streaming services offer more or less the same catalog. So, unless you rely on Spotify’s algorithm for music recommendations or you’ve already got your music library curated in another service, this is a great way to give Amazon Music Unlimited ($8 per month after trial) a try on the cheap.
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) ($44.99, originally $84.99)
This deal is a bit of a shocker: Just this summer, Amazon updated its five-inch Echo Show 5 — the smallest of the company’s smart displays, which pair Alexa with a touchscreen for improved smart home controls, apps, widgets, and video calling. For a device not even six months old, half off is an incredible deal. In fact, the price has never been lower. Grab this one while you still can.
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) ($59.99, originally $109.99)
Over the summer, Amazon also updated its mid-size eight-inch smart display, the Echo Show 8 — however, this is not that updated Alexa device. That doesn’t, however, mean this isn’t still a pretty good deal. The Show 8 does everything the Show 5 does, writ large — bigger screen, bigger sound, and it’s an even bigger help with controlling your other smart home devices. If you plan to do a lot of video calling, you may want to hold out for a deal on the 2nd Gen Echo Show 8, with its improved webcam and speaker array. Otherwise, the OG eight-inch is still a solid buy at this price, as it’s never been lower.
Wait And See
Echo Dot (4th Gen) ($49.99)
The little sibling of the bigger, bolder-sounding Amazon Echo is currently selling for full retail price, even though it went on sale for $45 just last month. The latest-gen Echo Dot has dropped as low as $38 in the past, so there’s plenty of room for the price to fall from here. Just like with Amazon Echos, you can pair two Dots together for stereo sound, so don’t be surprised if Amazon offers a bigger discount as a twofer — possibly priced around $80 for both.
Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) ($59.99)
Identical to the Echo Dot in every way except this one has an LED panel that displays the time of day and, if you ask Alexa about the weather, the current outside temperature, the Echo Dot with Clock is almost always priced exactly $10 above its non-clock twin. Unfortunately, that means it, too, is still listed at full retail price, but with a price history that includes at least one plunge below the $40 mark, chances are the deals on this one are yet to come.
Echo Studio ($199.99)
Priced high enough to scare off casual consumers but not quite high-end enough to impress audiophiles, the Echo Studio has always been something of a niche product. As such, it seldom goes on sale, save for events such as Prime Day and — you guessed it — Black Friday. Currently, for sale at full retail price, the Echo Studio with 3d Dolby Atmos audio dropped to $160 last Black Friday and could go that low or lower this year as well.
