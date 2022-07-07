Shop These Under $13 Desk Essentials Just Before Prime Day

Get more for less when you score these desk essentials on sale.

Prime Day will take place on July 12 and 13, but you don’t have to wait to start saving. And whether you work from home or go into the office, these desk essentials are just what you need – and they're all under $13 on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report in this pre-Prime Day sale.

Desk Lamp with Flexible Gooseneck Clamp ($9.99; amazon.com)

This desk lamp from COLORLIFE is perfect for those nights that have you burning the midnight oil. With its large capacity battery, you can enjoy hours of dimmable light at whatever levels you need. It easily clamps onto the side of your desk, and its flexible gooseneck will give you that little bit of extra reach.

Ergonomic Mouse Pad ($9.99; amazon.com)

Working on a computer all day can take a toll on your wrist, especially if you’re still using flat mousepads. This ergonomic design mouse pad is made with soft materials for smooth mouse control and a non-slip rubber base to prevent your desktop from scratching. You can pick from over thirty designs as well.

USB Essential Oil Diffuser ($12.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

Aromatherapy is known to help reduce stress and feelings of anxiety — exactly what you need when you're working. This USB essential oil diffuser is perfect for any desk or work station. It’s a noiseless diffuser with an LED night light that cycles through seven colors. With its automatic shut off feature, you never have to worry about leaving your machine on as well.

Acrylic Cell Phone Stand ($8.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

If you find yourself tapping your screen and lifting your phone every minute or so, checking if you missed a call or you just want to know the time, this acrylic cell phone stand is exactly what you need. It’s compatible with most phones and small tablets. Thanks to rubber pads throughout it protects both your phone and your desk. There is also a convenient charging hole to wire a cable through and charge your phone.

