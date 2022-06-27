This Viral Car Gadget Is Over 30% Off on Amazon now

This portable car vacuum cleaner has four essential functions that are car-care lifesavers.

TikTok has slowly but surely become an app where you can find all the latest gadgets and hacks. And the Varsk 4-in-1 car vacuum is exactly that because of its many capabilities and extreme portability.

You can join the craze by getting one for yourself over on Amazon, and for a limited time this versatile car vacuum is on sale at over 30% off.

Varsk 4-in-1 Car Vacuum ($42.49, originally $68.99; amazon.com)

This 4-in-1 car vacuum is both a portable vacuum cleaner and a tire inflator. Besides those two awesome features, the vacuum also packs a digital tire pressure LED display and a work light in case you’re ever caught filling your tires in the dark.

Julianna Claire took to TikTok to show off the vacuum's many capabilities and got over 150k likes, with many commenters leaving shining recommendations. One verified purchaser on Amazon said that the vacuum is “super handy, powerful and worth the price.” This reviewer loves the handy tire-pressure gauge, and noticed that the flashlight feature is super helpful “to see underneath the seats.”

With this convenient handheld vacuum, you have the power to take care of your car yourself, from virtually anywhere. At over 30% off, purchasing the Varsk 4-in-1 car vacuum is a no-brainer.

