Score two Pairs of Blue-Light Blocking Glasses for Under $15

If you spend your day staring at screens, then it’s time to consider these cute and functional blue light blocking glasses.
No matter our profession, there is a good chance we're starting at screen for a majority of the day. Whether you're checking your phone, watching TV, or playing a video game, those screens emit blue-light and could potentially cause harm to your eyes if you're not wearing a pair of blue-light blocking glasses. And we found a well-reviewed pair for under $15 on Amazon.

You'll get two pairs -- one with a plain black frames and one with a colorful, tortoiseshell pattern. They look sharp and professional, making them an excellent choice for the workplace or on a video call from home. 

And no matter which frame you prefer, offer protection with blue-light blocking lenses. They have the power to reduce visual fatigue, eye strain, blurred vision, and headaches caused by staring at screens all day. Not only that, but you'll likely sleep far better if you reduce your exposure to blue light before you go to bed

But don't just take our word for it. Check out what this verified buyer on Amazon had to say about them:

"I have already gotten compliments from wearing these on my floor and people were shocked how affordable they were. [...] I love these glasses and I highly recommend ordering these since they do the job while not appearing to look so much like blue blocking gamer glasses! I would definitely buy this product again if I needed to!!"

If this glowing review from somebody sitting in front of a computer for "about 8-10 hours a day" isn't enough to convince you, you check them out for here. And while this set normally costs $25.99, but they're just $14.43 on Amazon

