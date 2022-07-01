Right now you can score up to 60% off Blink outdoor and indoor cameras.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Home security is one of the best investments once can make for a home or apartment. And fortunately for Amazon Prime members, right now you can score up to 60% off Blink outdoor and indoor cameras.

Whether you are moving into a new home and need a new security system or are upgrading the one you have now, Blink offers reliable products to help you feel more secure. So here are a couple of their best-selling home security products on sale now at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report.

Blink Outdoor 3 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5 ($134.99, originally $334.99)

The ability to monitor the outside of your home is invaluable both for home security and peace of mind. This outdoor bundle includes an Amazon Echo Show 5 smart screen which can pull up a live view from the camera at any time. And yes, we mean all three since this is a three pack.

A reliable deterrence is one of the best ways to beef up your home security. Floodlights are a great option for this, and this one can keep you connected to your home’s perimeter no matter where you are. These floodlight cameras are available in a bundle of two or three for half off during this sale.

Amazon

This indoor camera can help you monitor kids and pets as well as providing all the regular security of a home camera.

