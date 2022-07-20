Skip to main content
This TikTok Famous Lamp Is Your New Bedside Best Friend and It's 20% Off on Amazon

This LED touch lamp lets you charge four phones at once while customizing your bedroom lighting.

Peace of mind is the name of the game. With this lamp you get peace knowing there’s a light right next to the bed and that you’ll wake up to a fully charged phone. This touch-activated bedside lamp is easy to use and the perfect addition to any bedroom at under $40.

This dual bedside lamp lights up the room and lets you charge up to four devices at once. Unlike other lamps that give off a plain white light, this one emits a warm, relaxing glow that’s sure to add a cozy ambiance to any room.

The LED light is easily touch-activated — simply tap the top of the lamp to turn it on, turn it off, or change the brightness. It has three different modes so you can read that book in bed or have just enough light to comfortably fall asleep.

It also includes four fast-charging USB ports so you can plug in your phone, Apple watch, and so much more without wasting outlet space. Its Smart IC ports protect your devices from overcharging or circuiting out to provide maximum safety, and its anti-slip base will keep it firmly in place, no matter how hard you pull on the cords.

TikTok creator @teresalauracaruso says “you NEED” to get one of these “super cool gadgets.” Whether you want a new night light or you’re sick of chargers taking up outlets, this lamp is sure to help.

From its relaxing, warm glow to its fast-acting chargers and compact design, this lamp is the bedroom upgrade you’ve been waiting for. Products that go viral on TikTok tend to sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to save 20% on this bedside lamp today.

