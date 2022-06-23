Skip to main content

Amazon is Discounting Beats Studio3 Headphones by Nearly 50%

After a pair of noise-canceling headphones that will fast pair with your iPhone? Check out this Amazon deal on the Beats Studio3.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Beats is one of the most well-known audio brands out there, but most days getting a pair of earbuds or headphones by the brand comes at full price. However, right now, you can save nearly 50% off Beats Studio3 on  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report.

Beats Studio3 Noise Canceling Headphones ($179.95, originally $349.95; amazon.com)

Beats Studio3 Wireless

It’s hard to beat a good discount, and $170 off definitely falls into that category of a good deal. With the Studio 3 Headphones by Beats, listening to your favorite songs is better and more convenient than ever.

The Studio3 offers an impressive playtime of up to 22 hours, so you’ll never need to be without your favorite music or podcast throughout the day. You can also recharge them quickly thanks to FastFuel. They also feature active noise-canceling, which lets you block out the world around you with the tap of a button. And these over-ear headphones will fast pair with your iPhone and other Apple devices thanks to a custom Bluetooth chip inside. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Unsurprisingly, these Beats headphones are well-reviewed, with over 14,000 5-star ratings on the site. One review from a tired mother with some restless kids said:

We bought Beats headphones to help with our overstimulation as parents of 5 little girls. (Yes, 5. Please pray thanks.) The second I put them on I felt the Hallelujah chorus in my soul. I'm blaring techno and the girls are SILENT to me.”

Whether you want to rock out to a power ballad or are just looking to tune out the world around you, these Beats headphones have you covered.

If you want premium audio at an affordable price, make sure to buy now before this 50% off deal vanishes for good.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXTSLA

Stock Market Today - 6/23: Stocks Rise, Oil, Treasury Yields Retreat Amid Recession Risk

By Martin Baccardax
FedEx Shuts Down Hong Kong Pilot Base, Blames Covid-19 Policies That Have Left 'no Clear Timeline' For Return To Normal
MARKETS
FDX

FedEx Earning Preview: Package Growth Forecast, Activist Changes In Focus Under New CEO

By Martin Baccardax
Nike Lead
MARKETS
MCDNKESBUX

Nike Stock Edges Higher On Russia Exit Report Ahead of Q4 Earnings

By Martin Baccardax
20 drive window no ac sh
PERSONAL FINANCE
TSLAAMZNWMT

Best Tech Gadgets for Your Car

By Dawn Allcot
Jim Cramer on Occidental's Downgrade
MARKETS
OXYBRK.A

Occidental Stock Leaps As Warren Buffett Boosts Stake to $8.52 Billion

By Martin Baccardax
Netflix Flop Lead JS
MARKETS
NFLX

Netflix Stock Moves Higher On Reported Talks to Develop Ad-Based Business Model

By Martin Baccardax
New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^SPXTSLA

Stocks Higher, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, JPMorgan And FedEx - Five Things to Know

By Martin Baccardax
Photo of the NYSE building with text overlay that reads "What Is a P/E Ratio?"
P

What Is a P/E Ratio? Definition, Examples & FAQ

By TheStreet Staff