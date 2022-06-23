Amazon is Discounting Beats Studio3 Headphones by Nearly 50%

After a pair of noise-canceling headphones that will fast pair with your iPhone? Check out this Amazon deal on the Beats Studio3.

Beats is one of the most well-known audio brands out there, but most days getting a pair of earbuds or headphones by the brand comes at full price. However, right now, you can save nearly 50% off Beats Studio3 on (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report.

Beats Studio3 Noise Canceling Headphones ($179.95, originally $349.95; amazon.com)

Amazon

It’s hard to beat a good discount, and $170 off definitely falls into that category of a good deal. With the Studio 3 Headphones by Beats, listening to your favorite songs is better and more convenient than ever.

The Studio3 offers an impressive playtime of up to 22 hours, so you’ll never need to be without your favorite music or podcast throughout the day. You can also recharge them quickly thanks to FastFuel. They also feature active noise-canceling, which lets you block out the world around you with the tap of a button. And these over-ear headphones will fast pair with your iPhone and other Apple devices thanks to a custom Bluetooth chip inside.

Unsurprisingly, these Beats headphones are well-reviewed, with over 14,000 5-star ratings on the site. One review from a tired mother with some restless kids said:

“We bought Beats headphones to help with our overstimulation as parents of 5 little girls. (Yes, 5. Please pray thanks.) The second I put them on I felt the Hallelujah chorus in my soul. I'm blaring techno and the girls are SILENT to me.”

Whether you want to rock out to a power ballad or are just looking to tune out the world around you, these Beats headphones have you covered.

If you want premium audio at an affordable price, make sure to buy now before this 50% off deal vanishes for good.

