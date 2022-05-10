Amazon is Having a Massive Sale on Every iPad

Whether you want an iPad Mini, Air or Pro, Amazon's latest sale is offering savings on every model.

Sale and iPad are two words that rarely go together, but Amazon is bridging the gap. Right now, you'll find the entire iPad family discounted.

Whether you’re in need of a new tablet or are searching for the perfect gift for a tech-savvy friend, we think a new iPad fits the bill. Although these high-quality gadgets are usually expensive, you don’t have to worry about burning a hole in your pocket with Amazon’s huge sales going on. For instance, the entry-level 9th Gen iPad is just $309 from $329.

9th Gen iPad ($309, originally $329; amazon.com)

Here’s the secret about the entry-level iPad -- it’s pretty much just as cable as every other model on this list. With a 10.2-inch display in a portable build, it’s ideal for traveling and everyday uses. It can even deliver a laptop-like experience when you pair iPadOS with a Smart Keyboard. You can use it for sketching, writing, video calling, as well as browsing recipes (among other things, of course) on the web.

iPad Mini ($459, originally $499; amazon.com)

This 2021 Apple iPad Mini packs all the punches Apple’s tablet is known for, but in a smaller, more manageable package. Portability is its biggest advantage here as the 8.3-inch display is in a slim build that can easily fit into a purse or small bag.

Don’t be fooled by its compact size, though. The battery lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge and it recharges with an included USB-C cable. Better yet, for those who want to stay connected the front-facing 12-megapixel wide-angle camera will keep you in frame automatically on FaceTimes.

iPad Air ($559, originally $599; amazon.com)

Apple’s iPad Air is the latest model and ultraportable in a lightweight design that comes in five colors. It has a nearly edge-to-edge 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone that also boasts an anti-reflective coating. And it’s powered by Apple’s M1 Chip for fast performance and all-day battery life.

11-inch iPad Pro ($749, originally $799; amazon.com)

The 11-inch iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, so the images are as lifelike as possible. Its 12 MP Wide camera, 10MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage, and LiDAR Scanner allow for immersive augmented reality and impressive images.

Rounding everything out are four speakers and five top-of-the-line microphones, which makes it ideal for bingeing content, taking video calls and even recording some music. Powered by the M1-chip, it’s a true beast of a machine.

12.9-inch iPad Pro ($1,099.99, originally $1,199; amazon.com)

Looking for all the impressive features of the 11-inch iPad Pro with a bigger display? Well, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro deserves a look.

The display here isn’t just bigger, but it's much more immersive. We’re talking about nuanced color calibration, thanks to its stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion. The high brightness and high contrast make it ideal for design professionals. You may not even need a laptop anymore with this impressive machine.

It's impossible to tell how long these incredible iPad deals will last, so hop on over to Amazon to get the deals today before they’re gone.

