Amazon is Offering a Rare Sale on Apple AirTags, iPhone Cases and Chargers

Right now, when you buy two eligible accessories you'll score 30% off one of them on Amazon.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Whether you have an iPhone, an Apple Watch, or even an AirTag, Amazon’s latest deal is well worth a look. You can score a rare discount on AirTags, iPhone cases, wall plugs, watch bands, and even a MagSafe Battery Pack.

Here’s how it works: When you buy any two of the eligible accessories, you’ll score 30% off on one of them. One important thing to note is that the 30% off wild applies to whichever item is cheaper.

It’s a pretty sizable saving depending on what you get as well. You can score two iPhone cases, an AirTag with a key ring holder, or even a MagSafe charger and a wall plug.

Better yet, some of these accessories are on-sale separate for this promotion. The MagSafe Battery Pack, which seamlessly attaches to any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 to provide a charge, is $10 off at $89.95. It won’t only wirelessly fuel up your phone while on the go, but can work as a standalone wireless charger for other iPhones and even AirPods. And Apple’s 20-Watt USB-C wall brick that can fast charge an iPhone is just $17.98 from $19.

And if you’re still trying to find a gift for Mother’s Day, we’d bet a sleek Silicon iPhone 13 case, and a MagSafe charging puck will fit the bill. Additionally, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll score free, fast shipping on many items.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

