Right now, when you buy two eligible accessories you'll score 30% off one of them on Amazon.

Whether you have an iPhone, an Apple Watch, or even an AirTag, Amazon’s latest deal is well worth a look. You can score a rare discount on AirTags, iPhone cases, wall plugs, watch bands, and even a MagSafe Battery Pack.

Here’s how it works: When you buy any two of the eligible accessories, you’ll score 30% off on one of them. One important thing to note is that the 30% off wild applies to whichever item is cheaper.

It’s a pretty sizable saving depending on what you get as well. You can score two iPhone cases, an AirTag with a key ring holder, or even a MagSafe charger and a wall plug.

Better yet, some of these accessories are on-sale separate for this promotion. The MagSafe Battery Pack, which seamlessly attaches to any iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 to provide a charge, is $10 off at $89.95. It won’t only wirelessly fuel up your phone while on the go, but can work as a standalone wireless charger for other iPhones and even AirPods. And Apple’s 20-Watt USB-C wall brick that can fast charge an iPhone is just $17.98 from $19.

And if you’re still trying to find a gift for Mother’s Day, we’d bet a sleek Silicon iPhone 13 case, and a MagSafe charging puck will fit the bill. Additionally, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll score free, fast shipping on many items.

