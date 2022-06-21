From hardwood to carpets with tile in between, these Anker eufy vacuums are built for every surface.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

With a robot vacuum you can take vacuuming off the chore list entirely. And these robotic cleaners from Anker are compact, quiet, highly efficient, and determined to clean every corner of your house in as little time as possible.

From hardwood to carpets with tile in between, these Anker Eufy vacuums are built for every surface. And right now, you can get yours for up to 35% off on Amazon.

Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner ($249.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

This vacuum cleaner features BoostIQ technology that recognizes the surface to adjust its suction accordingly. The Eufy model in question features 2000Pa suction power that should quickly and competently remove any dirt that it rolls over, while being as quiet as possible. It’s less than 3 inches thick and weighs just under six pounds.

One Amazon shopper said the Eufy vacuum, “is an excellent value. It runs around my house over carpet and tile and vacuums really well. Every time it runs, I clean it finding large amounts of hair, sand, and dust. The carpet looks fresh and clean afterwards. Highly recommended. No need to buy more expensive cleaners.” This Amazon no.1 best-seller has a runtime of 100 minutes, detects falls and is 11% off at just $250.

Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner in White ($149.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

This cheaper robot vacuum from Anker features 1300Pa suction power. And while this is slightly less than the previous model, it’s still plenty strong enough to pick up most dirt. Like the model above, it boasts BoostIQ technology, is less than 3-inches thick, has a 100-minute runtime, and connects to your WiFi. It sifts vacuumed debris through three different filters to ensure no dirt is returned to your home.

This cleaner includes three brushes to maintain three points of cleaning. This efficiently loosens and extracts dirt from most surfaces. Plus, the BoostIQ selects the ideal brush movement to get the job done faster. The Eufy robot vacuum cleaner’s large wheels help truck it over rough surfaces like thick carpets, rugs, and transition strips. Its nine infrared sensors generally keep the vacuum from bumping into walls and furniture for your own peace of mind. At 35% off on Amazon, this white vacuum cleaner is an unmissable deal.

Let’s Recap

Whether you set them to run daily or only when you need them to, these Eufy vacuums are the embodiment of cleaning convenience. Amazon customers can’t get enough of this “excellent value.” The price cuts on Amazon make having a clean house even more affordable. Don’t miss your chance to save up to 35% on Amazon’s best robot vacuums.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.