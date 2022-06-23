This 3-in-1 charger safely charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods without excessive wires or hassle.

This 3-in-1 charger safely charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods without excessive wires or hassle. Amazon

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Juggling charging cables can be a pain, especially when cords get tangled, broken, and lost. To help with that, we found this wireless charger from Waitee that frees up most iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods users from the hassle of cables.

Waitee’s compact charging stand gives your devices a charge while taking up as little space as possible. Whether you charge your phone on your bedside table or desk, this gadget should be the perfect fit. And right now, you can take an additional 10% off this charger at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report and score it for $35.99.

Waitee 3-in-1 Wireless Charger ($35.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

The Waitee 3-in-1 Wireless Charger can charge your iPhone, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report Watch, and AirPods at the same time without plugging in a single one. You’ll need to give the 3-in-1 charger some power -- via the included power cable -- and supply the Apple Watch charging puck if you want to charge the Apple Watch as well.

This wireless charger produces up to a 15W charge, depending on your device’s maximum charge rate. It also protects against excessive voltage and temperature issues to keep your devices and their batteries safe.

After easy assembly, the wireless charger takes up little room and emits minimal light, making it ideal for the office and the bedroom. Its "Breathing Light" feature even gives you regular updates on the charging status and looks cool at night.

Whether your current cords are a mess or not, this charger from Waitee aims to make your life easier.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.