Skip to main content

Cult-favorite Always Pan Now Discounted During Rare Sale

The bold, spicy red Always Pan is now down to $115 during a rare sale. Check out other accessories and cooking combos seeing steep price cuts.
Always Pan HERO

The Always Pan needs no introduction after years of social media gushing. The all-in-one pan is designed to replace eight different pieces of cookware, including a fry pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan, and more. You can sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil and...well, pretty much anything you can imagine, you can do with this pan.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Always Pan in Red ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Always Pan in red

With over 26,000 reviews for an average 4.6 star rating, this deal is too good to pass up. When you purchase, enjoy free shipping, a 100-day trial and free returns if it's not all you hoped it would be.

The company claims the nonstick ceramic coating is made without toxic materials like lead, cadmium, PFOAs, PFAs, and other potentially harmful products.

The Always Pan can also work with all cooktops, including induction, and comes with a stainless steel steamer basket and modular lid. 

More Cookware On Sale

Dinner for Four - including the Always Pan in Red ($250, originally $290; fromourplace.com)

Always Pan Four Set
Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

This set comes with four hand-painted, porcelain plates, nesting bowls, glasses and the Always Pan in red. 

Home Cook Duo ($250, originally $310; fromourplace.com)

Always Pan and Perfect Pot Duo

Snag the Perfect Pot and Always Pan together to replace up to 16 pieces of traditional cookware. From fry pan to dutch oven, this multifunctional duo allows you even more freedom. 

Additionally, you can also save on plates, bowls, and mugs that will pair perfectly with an Always Pan.

Main Plates - Set of Four ($40, originally $50; fromourplace.com)

Set of Four Plates

Side Bowls - Set of Four ($35, originally $45; fromourplace.com)

Bowls

Side Plates - Set of Four ($30, originally $40; fromourplace.com)

Set of four side plates

Mug Set - Set of Four ($30, originally $40; fromourplace.com)

Set of four mugs

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Bear Market Lead
INVESTING

Why the Bear Market Hasn't Yet Bottomed: Bank of America

By Dan Weil
THUMB Traders JS
MARKETS
^DJI^IN^COMPX

Wall Street is trimming bets on big Fed rate hikes following yesterday's minutes, but stocks are drifting lower in early Thursday trading.

By Martin Baccardax
Photo of an electric charger plugged into the port of an electric vehicle with text overlay that reads "How to Invest in Lithium"
ETFs

How to Invest in the Lithium That’s Driving the EV Market

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of solar panels with text overlay that reads "How to Invest in Solar Energy."
ETFs

How to Invest in Solar Power, a Clean Alternative Energy Source

By TheStreet Staff
Photo of oil refineries with text overlay that reads "How to Invest in Hydrogen"
ETFs

How to Invest in Hydrogen, an Alternative to Fossil Fuel Energy

By TheStreet Staff
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, brought attention on the Clubhouse to new heights after hosting a conversation on the audio social app. Photo: AFP
INVESTING
TSLAMANU

Elon Musk Has a Clear Message for Political Extremists

By Luc Olinga
10 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts
Sponsored Story

What is the Additional Child Tax Credit?

By TurboTax
Why Credit Card Rewards Aren't So Rewarding
INVESTING

70% of Americans Have Free Money They’re Not Using

By Brian O'Connell