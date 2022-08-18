Cult-favorite Always Pan Now Discounted During Rare Sale

The bold, spicy red Always Pan is now down to $115 during a rare sale. Check out other accessories and cooking combos seeing steep price cuts.

The Always Pan needs no introduction after years of social media gushing. The all-in-one pan is designed to replace eight different pieces of cookware, including a fry pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan, and more. You can sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil and...well, pretty much anything you can imagine, you can do with this pan.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

With over 26,000 reviews for an average 4.6 star rating, this deal is too good to pass up. When you purchase, enjoy free shipping, a 100-day trial and free returns if it's not all you hoped it would be.

The company claims the nonstick ceramic coating is made without toxic materials like lead, cadmium, PFOAs, PFAs, and other potentially harmful products.

The Always Pan can also work with all cooktops, including induction, and comes with a stainless steel steamer basket and modular lid.

More Cookware On Sale

This set comes with four hand-painted, porcelain plates, nesting bowls, glasses and the Always Pan in red.

Snag the Perfect Pot and Always Pan together to replace up to 16 pieces of traditional cookware. From fry pan to dutch oven, this multifunctional duo allows you even more freedom.

Additionally, you can also save on plates, bowls, and mugs that will pair perfectly with an Always Pan.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.