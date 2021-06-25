There are now more than 20 electric cars you can buy in the U.S., with more on the horizon. Sedans, compacts, SUVs and luxury cars -- there's something for almost everyone.

Ten years ago, barely 18,000 electric cars were sold in the U.S., mostly Chevy Bolts and Nissan (NSANY) Leafs. The following year, the number increased to about 53,000, including about 2,400 Teslas (TSLA) - Get Report. In 2018, EV sales were at over 361,000, including nearly 140,000 Model 3 Teslas alone, establishing it as the best-selling plug-in electric vehicle with nearly 50% of the market share.

Technology improvements, lower cost, more model choices, improved charging infrastructure, and increased range have increased the appeal of electric vehicles. Globally, the electric vehicle market was valued at more than $162 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $802.81 billion by 2027.

There are now more than 20 electric cars available in the U.S., with more on the horizon, including pickup trucks: Ford (F) - Get Report is taking reservations for its 2022 F-150 Lightning, and Rivian is expected to start delivering its R1T to customers this summer, Car and Driver reports. GM’s (GM) - Get Report former gas-guzzling Hummer is turning over a new leaf as an electric, with production expected to begin this fall, the company says. Even supercar makers like Lamborghini are boasting about getting in the game.

Prices and mile range vary on these cars, and it’s often a tradeoff. The cheapest car, from Chinese automaker Kandi, is new on the U.S. scene, boasting a price around $20,000, and coming in at significantly lower with rebates applied, but its range is about 56 miles.

Here’s a list of all the fully electric cars you can buy right now in the U.S., culled from the EPA’s fuel economy site. They range from sedans and compacts to SUVs and luxury performance cars. Ranges for the EVs are based on EPA estimates, which are untested.