Airports With the Longest and Shortest Wait Times

Airports With the Longest and Shortest Wait Times

Processing more than a million international travelers a day can sometimes take a while. These are the average times to clear passport control at U.S. airports.
Author:
Publish date:

Almost a million travelers enter the U.S. daily from all over the world, some citizens, some visitors, and all pass through Customs and Border Protection.

If you've ever stepped off a long, tiring international flight, waited a half hour to collect your bags only to face long lines at passport control, you know the value of a speedy customs experience.

Customs and Border Patrol monitors wait times for arriving flights at the busiest international airports. Bayut, a real estate website based in the United Arab Emirates, crunched these numbers to find out which major airports in the U.S. have the shortest and longest wait times for international travelers. There are a total of 44 international airports in the data, which is comprised of waiting times from June 2018 to June 2019. Wait times do not include time to retrieve baggage or navigate through the airport.

Based on Bayut's report, these are the U.S. airports with the longest and shortest wait times for international travelers.

U.S. Airports With the Longest Wait Times:1. Orlando International Airport (MCO)Average wait time: 25.8 minutesTotal annual passengers processed: 7.78 millionThe study also examined the best and worst times to arrive at the major airports, in terms of wait times. For Orlando, the shortest wait times in 2018 were midnight to 1 a.m., with an average wait of 13.2 minutes, and the busiest time was 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., with an average wait of 33.9 minutes.Photo: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

U.S. Airports With the Longest Wait Times

U.S. Airports With the Longest Wait Times:

1. Orlando International Airport (MCO)

  • Average wait time: 25.8 minutes
  • Total annual passengers processed: 7.78 million

The study also examined the best and worst times to arrive at the major airports, in terms of wait times. For Orlando, the shortest wait times in 2018 were midnight to 1 a.m., with an average wait of 13.2 minutes, and the busiest time was 5 a.m. to 6 a.m., with an average wait of 33.9 minutes.

Photo: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

1 / 30