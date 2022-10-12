Best Air Fryers On Sale During Amazon Prime Early Access Event

Air fryers have been all the rage, but which one is best for you? We've rounded up the best air fryers on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.

Do you love the crisp crunch of that first bite, but want to avoid all of the grease? Air fryers have become all the rage as health, fitness and nutrition have become front and center.

If you're on a restrictive diet, want to cut out some of the excesses, or simply just love a good crisper, an air fryer can be a manageable and affordable option.

But how to choose? From Instant Pot and Ninja to T-fal and Philips, there's one at every price point and size. We break out the best deals happening on air fryers during Amazon's (AMZN) October Prime Day event, and outline some of the different specs to help you choose the best one.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Philips Premium Digital Air Fryer ($139.95, originally $249.95)

Size : 2 pounds / 3 quart capacity

: 2 pounds / 3 quart capacity People it feeds : Says 4, but reviewers say it is a bit small

: Says 4, but reviewers say it is a bit small Cooking types : Air fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and toast

: Air fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and toast Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars; 694 ratings

Size : 5 quart capacity

: 5 quart capacity People it feeds : 2-4

: 2-4 Cooking types : Air fry

: Air fry Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 11,909 ratings

Size : 4 quart capacity

: 4 quart capacity People it feeds : 2-3

: 2-3 Cooking types : Air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat

: Air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 14,940 ratings

Size : 5.8 quart capacity

: 5.8 quart capacity People it feeds : Up to 4

: Up to 4 Cooking types : Air fry, bake, grill, and roast

: Air fry, bake, grill, and roast Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 44,935 ratings

Size : 5.9 quart capacity

: 5.9 quart capacity People it feeds : Claims 6-8 servings

: Claims 6-8 servings Cooking types : Air fry, grill, bake, and broil

: Air fry, grill, bake, and broil Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 367 ratings

Size : family size - 6 chicken breasts, 2 pound roast or air fry 4 pounds of ingredients

: family size - 6 chicken breasts, 2 pound roast or air fry 4 pounds of ingredients People it feeds : Not specified

: Not specified Cooking types : Air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, dehydrate, and reheat

: Air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, dehydrate, and reheat Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars; 1,540 ratings

Size : 10 quart

: 10 quart People it feeds : Not specified

: Not specified Cooking types : Air fry, bake, broil, dehydrate, roast, proof, toast, reheat and rotisserie

: Air fry, bake, broil, dehydrate, roast, proof, toast, reheat and rotisserie Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 16,607 ratings

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.