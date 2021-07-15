TheStreet home
Executive Advice for Women: 'Be a Champion for One Another'
COVID-19 has had a terrible impact on women in the workplace. According to a recent study by PwC, the pandemic is fueling a 'shecession'

Here are some of the key findings:

  • The pandemic is pushing progress for women back to 2017 levels.
  • COVID related unemployment impacted women the most
  • The longer the pandemic lasts, the more woman leaves the workforce permanently; impactive gender equality progress and having a direct impact on the overall economy.

TheStreet continues its focus on Leadership In a Post-Pandemic World.  Executives from Crunch Fitness, Badgley Mischka, Corlex Capital, and USA Triathlon share their personal experiences and advice. Among the tips: ''Be a champion for one another. Watch the video for more.

