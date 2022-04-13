Advanced Child Tax Credit: Everything You Need to Know

Lots of parents found money in their checking accounts over the last few months. The American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law on March 11, 2022, expanded the Child Tax Credit, which meant more money for more families. What is it, and do I owe it back come tax time? Lisa Greene-Lewis, CPA and TurboTax expert is with us right now. So first, explain what it is to us, the advanced Child Tax Credit.

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Yes. Under the American rescue plan, there was the expansion of the Child Tax Credit. There were increases in the amount that people were eligible for. So if your kids were under six, it went from $2000 to $3,600, kids six to 17, it went up to $3000 from the $2000.

But also in it, it would give parents and families an advance on their 2021 Child Tax Credit, and it would be about half of what you're eligible for. So if you were eligible for the $3,600, you would have started receiving advance monthly payments in July. And for those six months, that would have amounted to $1,800. Then when you file your taxes, you would be eligible for the other half, just an example.

Tracy Byrnes: Right. But if there was an error or a mistake or you weren't eligible or you were eligible in one year and now you're not this year, you actually owe the money back, don't you?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right. If there were any changes in your income, the IRS, use your 2020 tax return and income information or your 2019, whatever your latest filing was. So when you go to file your taxes for this year, for-- I mean, for the tax year 2021, if your income ends up being higher and you're not eligible, then you may have to pay some of it back.

Also, you want to make sure you report the correct amount of advance child tax credit payments that you already received so that you can get the other portion that you're eligible for and don't have any adjustments on your return.

Tracy Byrnes: Right. And then the previous video, we talked about how the IRS sent these letters out. So there was a letter sent. You should have gotten something. Hopefully, it's in your tax folder right now. But something was reported to you about the exact numbers, right?

Lisa Greene-Lewis: Right you should have received letter 6419, and you should have received that, I would say by the end of January, you should have received that. So you should have that in front of you, because the IRS indicated the amount that they issued to you in those advance payments, and then you need to enter that amount when you do your taxes so that you don't have any adjustments on your return or adjustments on your refund. And I know TurboTax, we guide you through that part of your return and ask you to, you know, look at that letter 6419 and put the amount that's on that letter.

Tracy Byrnes: I feel like this is going to trip a lot of people up. They're going to be expecting money and have to give some back, so please pay attention to this, it's the advanced Child Tax Credit. Lisa Greene-Lewis, thank you so much for explaining it all.

LISA GREENE-LEWIS: Thank you for having me.

Editor's note: Video produced by TheStreet's Zach Faulds