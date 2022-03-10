9 Highly-Rated Charities Where You Can Donate Safely to Help Ukraine

I like to focus on how the internet helps so many people, especially in times of a crisis. Right now, with the invasion of Ukraine and all the devastation, people from all over the world are making donations, matching donations and donating supplies. This is when the internet serves the greater good; giving strangers the opportunity to help others.

Then there is the other side. When fraudsters see a humanitarian crisis as an opportunity to make money. They use any means, including creating fraudulent websites, to create scams for their profit.

Since the invasion in Ukraine, over 4,200 domain names related to Ukraine have been registered. Although many legitimate organizations will set up dedicated web pages to get help to where it is needed most, it would be safe to assume that a portion of these websites will be hosted by scammers. The Federal Trade Commission recommends consumers check the organization with an online search using words such as “review”, “compliant” or “scam” in addition to the name of the nonprofit or organization. The FTC also advises that people do not assume because a friend or associate posts a charitable request on social media that it is legitimate.

Charity Navigator and GuideStar are two good places to vet any charitable organization you are planning to donate to. Charity Navigator has a page on their site dedicated to the Ukrainian-Russian crisis. Here you will find highly-rated charities involved in humanitarian relief, recovery and peace-building efforts. The site is easy to understand as they list the various categories of need and the organizations that offer support.

Nine Highly-Rated Charities That Are Helping Ukraine

Here are some places to consider donating to and their current rating status:

Global Giving connects nonprofits, donors and companies throughout the world. Their page for Ukraine lists dozens of projects from help for abandoned babies to medications for children’s oncological units. They currently have an Exceptional-Give With Confidence 4-star rating (out of 4) from CharityNavigator.

UnitedHelpUkraine.org has projects such as providing medical supplies, humanitarian aid and help for wounded warriors. This organization has a Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on Feb. 24, 2022 ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

International Medical Corps has expanded its relief efforts inside Ukraine and neighboring countries. They provide medical, mental health and protection services to the millions affected by the war including refugees. This organization has a 3-star Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

Hope For Ukraine is providing support and rehabilitation for wounded soldiers, improving the quality of life for children, and supplying groceries for families in need. This organization has a Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

Save the Children provides families with immediate aid such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance. According to their site, $100 helps supply a month’s worth of nutritious food to a Ukrainian family in crisis. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

A child sits among evacuees outside the railway station Lviv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022. YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

Direct Relief is working to provide medical aid, emergency response packs for first responders, oxygen concentrators, critical care medicine, and more to the Ukrainian people. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

Doctors Without Borders is in contact with Ukrainian hospitals, many of which are facing shortages of supplies for emergencies, trauma care, and surgery. The agency is working to provide medical supplies and necessities for intensive care units, emergency rooms, surgical equipment, and more. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

World Central Kitchen is supplying thousands of fresh meals to families fleeing their homes as well as meals to those people who are staying in Ukraine. The organization has an Exceptional-Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

The Humane Society International is providing support and emergency funds to groups that are working to help with relief efforts, care, and providing for animals. They have a 3-star, Give With Confidence rating from Charity Navigator.

A woman holds her cat under her jacket while taking shelter during an air raid in Lviv, Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022. Serhii Ivashchuk/Shutterstock

Other Ways People Are Helping Ukraine

People have also been getting creative with ways to help. Recently there’s been a lot of media coverage on people booking places through Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report in Ukraine as a way to funnel money into the hands of Ukrainian hosts who have been affected. According to Airbnb, hosts receive payment funds 24 hours after “check-in,” and in a statement said, "We are so humbled by the inspiring generosity of our community during this moment of crisis. Airbnb is temporarily waiving guest and Host fees on bookings in Ukraine at this time. We also encourage anyone interested in getting involved with Airbnb.org to go to airbnb.org/help-ukraine, and support Airbnb’s initiative to provide housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine, by becoming a Host or donating. To date, we have seen an overwhelming response to this effort, with more than a million visitors to this page.”

And many grassroots organizations, companies and individuals are offering matches to donations. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher set up a Stand With Ukraine Go Fund Me with a goal of raising $30 million. The couple has offered to match up to $3 million.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her money saving tips and ways to give back on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.