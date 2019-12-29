6 Luxury New Year's Eve Destinations Still Within Reach

If partying like a rock star or tycoon is more of your style, you can celebrate the new year in the lap of luxury.

Last minute deals make it easy to emulate the travels of a millionaire, even if it’s only for one evening.

You can start by heading off to the airport in style. In New York, you can now avoid sitting in traffic and head to JKF International Airport in a helicopter. Aptly named the Uber Copter, allows you to travel between Manhattan and JFK International Airport.

Here are six luxury destinations.

6 Luxury New Year's Eve Destinations

1. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

The overwater bungalows in Bora Bora are mesmerizing and one of a kind. The secluded French Polynesian bungalows are located over the pristine and clear waters of the South Pacific.

You can choose from several luxurious resorts, including the St. Regis, Four Seasons, Conrad or Le Meridien.

The bungalows are serene and romantic and offer majestic views of the South Pacific.

2. Tokyo

Tokyo is a historic city and offers many sightseeing opportunities, including its infamous temples and shrines and mountainous scenery. The city has several luxury hotels such as the Intercontinental overlooking Tokyo Bay, Ritz-Carlton, Mandarin Oriental, the Peninsula or Shangri-La Tokyo, all which offer first class restaurants and entertainment.

3. Coworth Park, Ascot, England

You can ring in the new year like a member of the royal family in the English countryside. One of the hotels, the Grand Luxury, can boast of being the Georgian manor where Prince Harry spent his last evening as a bachelor.

The sprawling locale also has two polo fields, an equestrian center along with golf and tennis.

4. French Castle

There are numerous castles to rent in France ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 euros for the evening. You can opt for amenities such as a chef and maid amid a security-gated property. Look for a chateau with a heated pool and driver to take you into the city.

Some castles have been renovated and even include an elevator. Expect numerous bedrooms - one situated in the Loire region has 14 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and includes croquet, swimming, tennis, fishing, row boats and several gardens among the lakeside chateau located on its 105 acres estate.

5. Marrakech, Morocco

Head to Marrakech, Morocco for a festive evening filled with history. Stay at the Royal Mansour, a luxury hotel that is only a handful of steps from Jemaâ El Fna, a marketplace in Marrakech’s old medina.

The hotel is steeped in Moroccan tradition. Instead of rooms or suites, guests stay in a riad, a traditional Moroccan house with a courtyard. Rates start at $1,400 a night and one of the restaurants in the hotel has a three-star Michelin chef.

For New Year’s, the hotel, which has a total of 53 riads, will offer an Italian masquerade.

6. Zurich, Switzerland

The snow-capped mountains of Zurich are alluring. Stay at the Dolder Grand, which is located near the Adlisberg forest. The hotel has a New Year’s Eve dinner at its Krug Chalet.

You can kick off the evening with dinner at the Krug Chalet, which is on the terrace of the Saltz restaurant with fondue and a bottle of Krug Grande Cuvée champagne. Dinner for two people starts at CHF 450 or $461.

For a more festive outing, the ballroom of the hotel offers dinner, live music, show acts and dancing.

7. Singapore to Bangkok Train

If traveling by train is your style, head aboard the Belmond Eastern & Oriental Express. The three night journey starts at $6,387e per person and includes live music and fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

The trip includes a 24-hour a day steward, three-course lunch and afternoon tea and, four-course dinner.

Travelers can tour Kuala Lumpur and Penang during the journey.