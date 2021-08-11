30 Ways the World Is Taking Bold Climate Action

Here are 30 ways countries around the world are responding to climate change while delivering strong economic growth, sustainability and inclusivity.

A changing climate threatens lives and costs businesses, governments and individuals money — but can we save the world and improve economic conditions for everyone?

A new report on climate change by the United Nations is bleak. It says that the evidence is stronger than ever that human-induced climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe. We are already seeing the unprecedented wildfires that are taking lives and destroying entire towns, the harm that drought is doing to agriculture, and the threats to human life and infrastructure from rising seas and intense storms.

The financial cost of climate change is staggering, too. Global economic damage is estimated to be between $54 trillion and $69 trillion by 2100, according to Moody's Analytics.

If you despair, have hope — there are solutions. The UN report outlines our possible futures, one of which is the most optimistic scenario of reining in warming to 1.5 degrees.

One organization is on a mission to conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees by 2030. All around the world people are acting, innovating, investing, creating jobs and improving well-being for people through bold action on climate change, according to a report by The Global Commission on the Economy and Climate.

We may sit on the brink of a new economic era in which growth is "driven by the interaction between rapid technological innovation, sustainable infrastructure investment, and increased resource productivity," the report says.

The commission's report, The New Climate Economy, lists big and small ways people are addressing solutions, including pricing carbon, harnessing the power of the private sector, accelerating investment in sustainable infrastructure, and making equitable and just transitions to new models of energy, food and land use, water management, and industry.

Based on The New Climate Economy, here are 30 ways countries around the world are responding to climate change with solutions that deliver strong economic growth, sustainability and inclusivity.

1. Canada Pioneers a Transition out of Coal In 2016, Canada announced a phase-out of coal-fired power by 2030, as part of the Paris Agreement. To address socioeconomic transition challenges, the central government plans to "ensure workers affected by the accelerated phase out of traditional coal power are involved in a successful transition to the low-carbon economy of the future." Above, a coal mine in Alberta. Photo: Shutterstock 1 / 30

This article was updated Aug. 11, 2021.