30 Ways to Save Money on Gas

As you look over your monthly bills and budget, you’re probably seeing high prices coming from all directions, but the price of gas is especially painful for many.

The national average price of a gallon peaked last month at $4.33, according to AAA. It was over $5.10 for diesel and, regionally, parts of the U.S. topped $6 a gallon for regular unleaded. In California, prices are still hovering at and above $6. A year ago, the national average was $2.87—that’s an increase of $1.46 a gallon. As of April 6, the average was down to about $4.18, about $1.31 higher than a year ago.

California's average prices are highest at around $5.84, Missouri's are lowest at around $3.73 a gallon.

The driver of a full-size SUV is paying an average of about $110 more each month on gas and a full-size pickup, $100 more than a year ago, according to KBB.com. Even subcompact and compact cars are costing about $54 to $60 more a month.

The White House blames Vladmir Putin’s attack on Ukraine and oil and gas companies that are “hoarding without producing” oil on federal lands. The Biden administration is releasing from U.S. oil reserves about a million additional barrels on the market every day for the next six months to increase supply and hopefully put a dent in prices.

In the meantime, here are 30 ways you can save money on gas.