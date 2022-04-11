Skip to main content
30 Ways to Save Money on Gas

30 Ways to Save Money on Gas

It could take while for gas prices to go down, if they ever do. Try some of these strategies to pay less at the pump.

It could take while for gas prices to go down, if they ever do. Try some of these strategies to pay less at the pump.

As you look over your monthly bills and budget, you’re probably seeing high prices coming from all directions, but the price of gas is especially painful for many.

The national average price of a gallon peaked last month at $4.33, according to AAA. It was over $5.10 for diesel and, regionally, parts of the U.S. topped $6 a gallon for regular unleaded. In California, prices are still hovering at and above $6. A year ago, the national average was $2.87—that’s an increase of $1.46 a gallon. As of April 6, the average was down to about $4.18, about $1.31 higher than a year ago. 

California's average prices are highest at around $5.84, Missouri's are lowest at around $3.73 a gallon.

The driver of a full-size SUV is paying an average of about $110 more each month on gas and a full-size pickup, $100 more than a year ago, according to KBB.com. Even subcompact and compact cars are costing about $54 to $60 more a month.

The White House blames Vladmir Putin’s attack on Ukraine and oil and gas companies that are “hoarding without producing” oil on federal lands. The Biden administration is releasing from U.S. oil reserves about a million additional barrels on the market every day for the next six months to increase supply and hopefully put a dent in prices.

In the meantime, here are 30 ways you can save money on gas.

Get the Timing Right

1 monday sh

1. Fill Up on Mondays, and Maybe Fridays

Monday usually has the lowest average gas prices in many states, according to studies by GasBuddy in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Contrary to previous years, Friday became one of the cheapest days of the week to buy gas in 2021. This trend refutes 2019’s results, which placed Friday as one of the most expensive days of the week at the pump, and can perhaps be attributed to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and more remote work lifestyles.

2 thurs energy oil sh

2. Avoid Buying Gas on Thursdays

While the weekend previously held the title for the most expensive prices, Thursday is the most expensive day to fill up, according to GasBuddy. Wednesday follows Thursday as the most expensive day to fill up.

By the way, the theory that it's better to get gas early in the morning when it is cooler doesn't really pay off, according to Consumer Reports. Because fuel is stored in underground tanks, the temperature remains steady, and the expansion and contraction of gasoline due to day-long temperature shifts is minuscule for the consumer.

Where to Fill Up

3 freeway gas mobil sh

3. Avoid Stations Near the Freeway

Gas stations near the freeway or major roadways are convenient, especially if you are already on empty—and you're paying the price for that convenience. A station in your neighborhood is probably cheaper, so plan ahead.

4 costco gas cars sh

4. Fill Up at Discount Warehouse Stores

Stores such as Costco or Sam's Club give discounts to their members, and the membership fee might be worth it

5 state illinois border sh

5. Buy Gas In a Cheaper State

Every state charges different tax rates. If you are traveling and crossing state lines, or live near a state line, pay attention to which state has lower prices, and fill up when you're there.

Buy Smarter

6 cash gas price dollars sh

6. Pay With Cash

Many gas stations give drivers a discount if they are paying cash instead of with a credit card. The discount is typically a few pennies per gallon, but if you drive a lot, the savings add up.

7 shell card sh

7. Get a Credit Card From an Oil Company

Companies such as Shell  and Chevron offer their own credit card. The rewards that the card issuers provide can help defray the costs.

8 rewards credit card visa amex sh

8. Sign Up for a Rewards Credit Card

Credit companies are competitive and eager to obtain your business. Some of them offer rewards such as points for buying gas. American Express has cards that give 2% and 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, according to NerdWallet. Discover offers a 5% cash-back bonus on gas from April through June.

10 safeway gas staion sh

9. Check Out Grocery Store Loyalty Programs

Grocery store loyalty programs such as Safeway's and Kroger's offer incentives to use their gas stations. Shoppers can earn one fuel point for every dollar you spend in the store at Kroger, and at Safeway 100 points can get you as much as $1 off a gallon.

10 gift card grocery netflix chilis starbucks virgin uber google sh

10. Buy Gift Cards at the Grocery Store

Stock up on gift cards at grocery stores throughout the year. It's another way to rack up those rewards points or fuel points at stores such as Kroger.

Drive Differently

11 traffic los angeles hollywood sh

11. Avoid Driving During Peak Times

If you can skip the rush-hour traffic, you can increase your gas mileage. Stop-and-go traffic lowers the fuel efficiency of your vehicle.

12 steady speed highway sh

12. Take It Steady

Your car will use less fuel if you drive at a steady speed. When you vary your speed, the amount of fuel used can increase by up to 20%.

13 cruise control drive sh

13. Use Cruise Control

Cruise control is a good way to maintain the same speed, especially on long drives. 

13a aggressive driving sh

14. It’s Not a Race Track

Aggressive driving such as rapid acceleration and sudden braking wastes gas. It can lower your gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic, according to fueleconomy.gov. Keep a greater distance from the car in front of you, especially in heavier traffic, so you don’t have to brake as much. The more you brake, the more fuel you are using to get rolling again.

14 slow sh

15. Take It Slow

Vehicles are most fuel-efficient when they move between 30-50 miles per hour. Driving at speeds above 50 mph uses more gas, costing you more money.

16 warming up sh

16. Idle Engines Are the Devil’s…

…however the saying goes, if you're waiting to pick up a friend, avoid idling your vehicle for longer than a minute. Idling just wastes gas.

15 drive thru mcdonalds sh

17. Skip the Drive-Thru

Whether it’s McDonald’s, Burger King or Starbucks, park your car and go inside to order, instead of idling in the drive-through lane. (The same goes if you're waiting in that gas line at Costco—avoid idling.)

cold car sh

18. Don’t Warm Up the Car

There’s no need to warm up the engine for longer than 20-30 seconds, according to Consumer Reports. Modern engines are fully lubricated within that time. In really cold weather, a minute should be enough to defog the windows, and driving will actually warm up the car faster, CR says. Beyond that, you're just adding unnecessary greenhouse emissions into the atmosphere and wasting fuel.

Give Your Car Some Love

17 tire pressure sh

19. Check Your Tire Pressure

Check your tire pressure every month, and put air in the tires when it's low and when the little tire pressure light comes on. When your tires are under-inflated, your car uses more fuel. You can pick up a gauge the size of a pen for less than $10.

17a wheel alignment sh

20. Get Your Wheels Realigned Regularly

Make sure you get your wheel alignment adjusted once or twice a year, depending on what your mechanic recommends. If your alignment is off, it makes your car work harder when you are steering, and that uses more gas.

18 trunk tools sh

21. Unload Your Junk

If your trunk looks like this it’s time to clean it out. If you’re leaving heavy sports equipment or tools in it or just using your car as a storage unit, take out anything you don’t need on a daily basis. The extra weight can reduce your gas mileage.

19 roof rack sh

22. Reduce Wind Resistance

Remove accessories that increase wind resistance, like roof racks, when not in use.

20 drive window no ac sh

23. Sweat It Out in Town

Just using air conditioning can increase your fuel consumption by 20%. Don’t use it more than you need, and set the temperature lower. Around town, it’s more efficient to turn off the AC and roll down your windows, according to fueleconomy.gov, and on the highway, it's actually better to use the AC and close the windows, since the open windows create drag that reduces fuel efficiency. Park in the shade to help keep the car cool, and let the hot air blow out before starting the AC.

21 empty gas tank sh

24. Avoid Running on Empty

Even if you think you can drive another 20 or 30 miles easily when the gauge has moved to empty, don't. Your only option might be a gas station near a freeway, which means you might have to spend 10 cents more per gallon to fill up. Plus, you could end up stranded.

23 tune up car repair mechanic sh

25. Get a Tuneup

Have a mechanic check that your engine is running reliably, and replace parts that wear out. Schedule tuneups and maintenance according to your car’s manual, and it will use fuel more efficiently.

24 oil filter sh

26. Buy New Filters

Have your mechanic install new filters for your oil and air conditioning regularly, especially if you live or work near an area with a lot of construction, dirt roads or drier climates. A clean filter helps your car use oil more efficiently.

25 motor oil sh

27. Use the Right Oil

Cold weather reduces fuel efficiency, so be sure to use the type of oil recommended by your manufacturer for cold weather driving.

26 route map sh

28. Plan Your Route

If you're always running last-minute errands or tasks like picking up dry cleaning or getting lunch, you're using more gas making multiple trips. Make a list and plan a route so you can do errands in one trip.

29 gas buddy app sh

29. Use Apps

Download apps which provide helpful information such as the price of gasoline in various neighborhoods, so you can plan. GasBuddy provides real-time information from its crowd-sourced database of prices at gas stations convenience stores in your area. GetUpside and Checkout 51 are apps that get you cash back on gas and other purchases.

30 walk dog groceries sh

30. Walk or Bike

For errands or other trips nearby, consider walking or biking — you save on gas and it’s good exercise, too.

