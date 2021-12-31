Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
30 U.S. Cities Where Salaries Go the Furthest
Publish date:

30 U.S. Cities Where Salaries Go the Furthest

When is a $71,000 salary better than an $86,000 salary? When you adjust for cost of living.
Author:

When is a $71,000 salary better than an $86,000 salary? When you adjust for cost of living.

When you’re weighing job offers in a new city, the highest salary is a critical deciding factor. But you also think about whether you want to live there—and how affordable the city is.

The average salary in San Francisco is $86,212, according to CashNetUSA, which sounds pretty good until you look at rents and home prices there. When adjusted for cost of living, it's like making $22,114 less. You have to wonder: Is it enough? Will you be able to cover expenses, have a life, and set money aside for retirement?

By finding the average starting salary in cities around the country, then adjusting each for cost of living, personal finance site CashNetUSA found the cities where salaries go furthest. Small cities tend to be less expensive, but salaries tend to be lower. The average worker in a city with a population under 250,000 effectively makes an extra $5,000 when living costs are factored in, their study found.

So when is a $71,000 salary better than an $86,000 salary? When you compare San Francisco to Alexandria, Va. Alexandria tops this list of cities where salary goes the furthest: the city has low unemployment and an average salary of $71,572. Adjusted for cost of living, that’s like making $83,809, according to their calculations. That's $12,237 more.

TheStreet Recommends

To determine the cities where the average salary goes furthest, CashNetUSA pulled cost of living data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, including regional price parity values by metro, and city salary data from Payscale and then adjusted salaries according to the cost of living data. These are the top cities to stretch your salary, in order of the highest adjusted salaries.

1 ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA sh

1. Alexandria, Va.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $83,809

Avg. salary: $71,572

2 Kokomo indiana stellantis sh

2. Kokomo, Ind.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $76,862

Avg. salary: $65,640

3 santa fe nmexico sh

3. Santa Fe, N.M.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $74,567

Avg. salary: $72,330

4 columbus georgia sh

4. Columbus, Ga.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $73,033

Avg. salary: $64,708

12 huntsville alabama sh

5. Huntsville, Ala.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $71,194

Avg. salary: $63,363

5 durham nc zimmytws : Shutterstock

6. Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $70,725

Avg. salary: $67,048

17 missouri st louis sh

7. St. Louis

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $69,833

Avg. salary: $62,920

columbus indiana sh

8. Columbus, Ind.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $69,625

Avg. salary: $61,758

9 FondDuLacWis Royalbroil wikipedia

9. Fond du Lac, Wis.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $69,624

Avg. salary: $61,130

27 charlotte nc Action Sports Photography : Shutterstock

10. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $69,265

Avg. salary: $65,386

5. Rochester, Minn sh

11. Rochester, Minn.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $68,746

Avg. salary: $63,865

14 Elkhart,_Indiana Publichall:wikipedia

12. Elkhart-Goshen, Ind.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $68,510

Avg. salary: $60,837

13 birmingham alabama Sean Pavone : Shutterstock.

13. Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $67,418

Avg. salary: $59,530

morgantown WVirginia univ sh

14. Morgantown, W.V.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $67,046

Avg. salary: $60,207

4 Raleigh nc sh

15. Raleigh-Cary, N.C.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $66,788

Avg. salary: $64,183

6 Atlanta sh

16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Ga.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $66,758

Avg. salary: $65,356

13 Dallas texas sh

17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $66,728

Avg. salary: $67,529

96 Indianapolis sh

18. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $66,543

Avg. salary: $60,621

bloomington illinois sh

19. Bloomington, Ill.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $66,316

Avg. salary: $60,746

23. Hartford Conn. sh

20. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, Conn.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $66,214

Avg. salary: $67,869

496 canton ohio sh

21. Canton-Massillon, Ohio

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $65,976

Avg. salary: $56,212

19 grand forks nd sh

22. Grand Forks, N.D.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $65,649

Avg. salary: $58,690

9 boulder colorado randy andy : Shutterstock

23. Boulder, Colo.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $65,607

Avg. salary: $70,003

san jose, california, silicon valley

24. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $65,389

Avg. salary: $82,848

midland michigan sh

25. Midland, Mich.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $65,278

Avg. salary: $58,163

19 san antonio texas Sh

26. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $65,253

Avg. salary: $60,881

dayton ohio sh

27. Dayton-Kettering, Ohio

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $65,137

Avg. salary: $57,060

16. Austin, Texas sh

28. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $65,057

Avg. salary: $64,602

24 Nashville By f11photo Shutterstock

29. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tenn.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $64,750

Avg. salary: $61,124

1 lansing michigan ehrlif : Shutterstock

30. Lansing-East Lansing, Mich.

Salary adjusted for cost of living: $64,683

Avg. salary: $58,474

Check out the full list, and compare cities at CashNetUSA.

What to Do With Your Retirement Plan If You Aren't Retiring
INVESTING

How to Inflation-Proof Your Retirement Portfolio

How to Consolidate Your Student Loans And Cut Your Payments
PERSONAL FINANCE

How Inflation Could Affect Your Student Loans

Top 5 Lowest 30-Year Mortgage Rates
PERSONAL FINANCE

How Rising Inflation Rates Can Affect Your Mortgage

Ramp-and-dump Investment Scammer Wanted By Hong Kong Authorities After Jumping Bail And Fleeing City
INVESTING

How Inflation Affects Your Investments

Bored Ape Copycats Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TWTR

Flipped Bored Ape Copycats Are Starting To Pop Up Online

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
STOCKS
MUSSNLFJBLU

Stocks End Lower One Day After Record Close

China Power Crisis Hammers SMEs As Firms Upend Production, Workers 'dozing Off'
INVESTING

'Businesses Are Concerned About The Job Market': Low Unemployment Claims Point To Tight Market

Norwegian Cruise Line Lead
INVESTING
NCLHCCLRCL

Cruise Line Stocks Fall on CDC Warning Even Vaccinated to Avoid Ships