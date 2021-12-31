30 U.S. Cities Where Salaries Go the Furthest

When you’re weighing job offers in a new city, the highest salary is a critical deciding factor. But you also think about whether you want to live there—and how affordable the city is.

The average salary in San Francisco is $86,212, according to CashNetUSA, which sounds pretty good until you look at rents and home prices there. When adjusted for cost of living, it's like making $22,114 less. You have to wonder: Is it enough? Will you be able to cover expenses, have a life, and set money aside for retirement?

By finding the average starting salary in cities around the country, then adjusting each for cost of living, personal finance site CashNetUSA found the cities where salaries go furthest. Small cities tend to be less expensive, but salaries tend to be lower. The average worker in a city with a population under 250,000 effectively makes an extra $5,000 when living costs are factored in, their study found.

So when is a $71,000 salary better than an $86,000 salary? When you compare San Francisco to Alexandria, Va. Alexandria tops this list of cities where salary goes the furthest: the city has low unemployment and an average salary of $71,572. Adjusted for cost of living, that’s like making $83,809, according to their calculations. That's $12,237 more.

To determine the cities where the average salary goes furthest, CashNetUSA pulled cost of living data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, including regional price parity values by metro, and city salary data from Payscale and then adjusted salaries according to the cost of living data. These are the top cities to stretch your salary, in order of the highest adjusted salaries.