Bored of bone-broth or suffering from edimame ennui? Has hummus gotten ho-hum?

Maybe you're weary of Whoppers, or had it with hash browns. Move over McMuffin, pandemic-weary, hungry Americans want to do some revenge dining, and they’re looking for the next great cocktail, taco, micro-green or amuse-bouche.

How do Nashville hot, candied bacon, beer smoothies, and CBD oil sound?

The National Restaurant Association says the foodservice industry is forecast to reach $898B in sales in 2022, up from $799 billion in 2021 and even higher than the pre-pandemic sales of $864 billion in 2019. They also report that 51% of adults say they aren’t eating at restaurants as often as they would like, which is an increase of 6 percentage points from before the pandemic. But pent-up demand for restaurant services remains high.

Restaurant operators have had to pivot from in-house to take-away during the pandemic, then readjust to supply chain problems the following year.

These days, restaurant operators are keeping an eye out for premium ingredients that are practical, popular, available and and can be obtained consistently. So to please the public and their bottom line, restaurant operators are leaning more heavily on sauces, dressings, condiments, spices, and spice blends for their versatility in both food and drinks, according to a 2022 report on menu trends by QSR and FSR magazines, which cover the quick-service and full-service restaurant industries.

Menu selections will continue to shrink in size even as operators seek to elevate the dining experience—premium and practical, but not expansive, according to the report, Making a Mark on Menus, which is sponsored by Megamex foods, a provider of prepared Mexican foods for the foodservice industry. The report uses data from Datassential, a food and beverage market-research firm.

Global cuisine is gaining ground, and younger generations are eating more meat, the report says. New herbs are on the scene and vodka is on the rise.

Are you ready to move on from cronuts and crunchwraps? Step aside celery juice; adios, acai bowl; bye bye, basque burnt cheesecake—you’re kicking kale to the curb and turning your eye toward takoyaki while taking a page from the book of bisque. Here are some trending menu items to watch for.