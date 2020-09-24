30 Countries Americans Can Actually Travel To Right Now

Shame about that U.S. passport. In 2014, it was the best passport to have in the world: Americans had more visa-free destinations available to them than passport holders in any other country.

Since then, the access has steadily declined year by year, according to the Henley & Partners Passport Index: by 2020 at least 15 other countries topped it in the annual ranking. But the ranking doesn’t account for coronavirus-related travel bans and restrictions.

Thanks to Covid-19 running rampant through the U.S., with more total cases than any other country in the world, your visa-free access to roughly 150 countries has been diminished to barely 40 countries, and several of those with some restrictions.

Your 10-year American passport, which once allowed you into 185 countries visa-free, won’t get you into Canada. You can’t drive to Mexico. You can’t travel to the EU.

So where can you go?

Researchers at Scott’s Cheap Flights, a popular flight deal website, searched for the countries that will allow American travelers right now with minimal restrictions. They cross-referenced lists from multiple sources, including CNN Travel and New York Times, to find which destinations will allow U.S. citizens to visit without a quarantine.

But before you start flinging flip-flops, swimsuits and sunglasses into a bag, ask yourself: Should you? A new surge of Covid cases across Europe is partly blamed on tourists in Croatia, according to the Wall Street Journal, and Croatia is one of the countries on this list.

In the entire world, only a handful of small island countries, such as Samoa, Kiribati and Vanuatu, have reported no cases of coronavirus, along with North Korea, according to Al Jazeera.

Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading the virus, and the risk in most countries is high, the CDC says, advising that you should avoid nonessential travel to high-risk destinations. Before making any plans or going, check the U.S. State Department's travel advisory page, which has links to country pages that explain restrictions. The countries on this list do not necessarily have low rates of Covid-19. Incidence rates of the virus, advisories and restrictions all change rapidly, so always check for updates if you must travel.

With that in mind, here are 30 places that U.S. citizens can actually visit based on information from Scott's Cheap Flights, with some restrictions noted. The first half of this list is countries that allow Americans to visit with no testing or quarantine, the second half is countries that require a negative Covid test, but no quarantine.