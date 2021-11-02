30 College Degrees With the Best Return on Investment

When you spend or invest money, you want the best return on your investment. College is expensive, and in a pandemic, it doesn't even have much of a fun factor.

It costs about $18,383 a year to attend a public college, based on the 2018-19 year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, and $47,419 a year for a private nonprofit institutions. That’s a lot of money. How long will it take to earn that back once you get a job, never mind the interest on student loans?

To find the most valuable college majors, Bankrate used census data to find median incomes and unemployment rates of American workers based on the subject of their bachelor’s degrees. The higher the income level and the lower the unemployment rate, the better the ranking.

They also factored in how many people with each major went on to earn a higher degree, such as a master’s degree or doctorate, downgrading majors where high percentages of bachelor’s degree holders took on the added time and expense associated with advanced degrees. (The average cost of a master’s degree is $66,340.) To construct the ranking, Bankrate examined three factors: median income (weighted 70%), unemployment rate (20%) and the percentage of people with an advanced degree (10%).

Leading the pack this year is architectural engineering, which applies engineering and technology principles to the design and construction of buildings. Architectural engineers work with architects and civil engineers but have a different role in building design. The University of Wyoming says that as an architectural engineer, you can make a difference in helping to solve some of the world’s social problems—such as designing buildings that use less energy.

According to Bankrate, the degree nearly guarantees a job, with majors typically lining up full-time positions well before they graduate.

Visual and performing arts ranked as the least-valuable major—the median income for degree holders was $35,500, with 3.6% of degree holders unemployed, compared with 1.3% of architectural engineers.

Based on Bankrate’s study, these are the 30 most valuable college majors.