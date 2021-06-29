TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
The Digital Transformation: How to Navigate Cryptocurrency
The Digital Transformation: How to Navigate Cryptocurrency
Publish date:

30 Cities Where Rent Is Cheaper Than a Mortgage

What is the difference in housing costs for renters vs. mortgaged owners?
Author:

If you’re wondering what’s cheaper — renting or paying a mortgage, the answer is renting in each of the nation’s 50 largest metros. In fact, it’s $606 a month less to rent, on average, according to a study by Lending Tree.

But it doesn’t mean renting is cheap. In San Jose, Calif., for example, renting is $1,098 less than a mortgaged home, but the median monthly rent is $2,249, one of the highest in the country, the study found. (The housing costs include utilities, fees and taxes.)

In some cities, the gap in cost between renting and owning is much narrower. In Orlando, Fla., Tampa, Fla., and Indianapolis, for example, renters can save an average $335 a month over owning. (It’s worth noting that the median home sale price in Indianapolis is $208,000, considerably less than San Jose’s $1.28 million.)

To find the difference in cost between renting and paying a mortgage, LendingTree used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey with five-year estimates to determine the median costs to own and rent a home in the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan statistical areas. They subtracted the median monthly housing costs in each metro for those who have a mortgage by the median monthly gross rent in each metro.

TST Recommends

Here is the difference in cost between renting and paying a mortgage in 30 U.S. metros, in order of the greatest spread between the two according to LendingTree.

Median monthly gross rent: $1,439Median monthly housing cost with a mortgage: $2,802Difference between rent and mortgage: -$1,363

1. New York City

Median monthly gross rent: $1,439

Median monthly housing cost with a mortgage: $2,802

Difference between rent and mortgage: -$1,363

1 / 30
Affected United Airlines crews have been given the opportunity to work in the United States, depending on their eligibility to work there. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

United Airlines Unveils Record $30 Billion Order for New Boeing, Airbus Jets

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Shares Gain As Goldman Names Top Ideas In Big Cap Stocks

Tesla Model 3 Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Slips Lower as UBS Cuts Price Target Ahead of Delivery Figures

210521Bitcoin1_1600x900
Sponsored Story

How Crypto Markets Have Made the Jump to Established Asset Class

Google Axes Employee Who Wrote Controversial Memo About Females
INVESTING

Google Reportedly Facing Heightened Antitrust Scrutiny

vacation cabin lake canoe sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Should You Buy a Second Home?

US Industry Group Applauds NYSE Move To Delist Three Chinese Telecoms Companies
INVESTING

Nasdaq Slips From Record High as Tech Rally Pauses, Goldman Boosts Dow

Facebook Google Lead
MARKETS

Facebook, Google, Bitcoin ETF, Morgan Stanley - 5 Things You Must Know