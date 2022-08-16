Skip to main content
Supersized: 30 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in the U.S.

Supersized: 30 Biggest Fast-Food Chains in the U.S.

Quick-service restaurants bounced back last year, expanding their drive-thrus and digital options, and they haven't looked back. These are the highest earning fast-food chains in America.

Quick-service restaurants bounced back last year, expanding their drive-thrus and digital options, and they haven't looked back. These are the highest earning fast-food chains in America.

For fast food restaurants, the three D’s drove growth in 2021: Drive-thru, delivery and digital.

So-called quick-service restaurants, which include the likes of Starbucks  (SBUX) , McDonald’s  (MCD) , Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands  (YUM) , Chipotle  (CMG)  and Panda Express, adapted more easily to pandemic conditions than traditional sit-down restaurants, and many have continued to reduce their in-person dining footprints to focus on online ordering, drive-thru, takeout and delivery service.

Restaurant industry sales overall were down $65 billion in 2021, compared with 2019's pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Restaurant Association, and 90,000 restaurant locations temporarily or permanently closed because of the pandemic.

But quick-service outlets fared far better, according to an annual report by QSR Magazine, and major growth prospects are on the table for fast casuals and fast-food outlets.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

McDonald’s, for example, the largest fast-food chain, set a sales record in 2021: $112 billion—a new high mark in company history, and up 21% from the previous year, according to QSR’s annual report, the QSR50, which ranks the biggest fast-food chains.

Digitally-enabled stores like Pizza Hut and Popeye’s steered away from the dine-in space and expanded their drive-thru lanes and haven’t looked back.

Sonic parent company Inspire Brands opened more than 1,400 units in 2021, including over 500 U.S. franchises. The group includes Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’, and Jimmy John’s, and generated domestic digital sales growth over 35%, year-over-year, to more than $6 billion, the report says. 

To rank the limited-service restaurant companies, QSR Magazine and FoodserviceResults, a research and consulting firm specializing in the foodservice industry, collected information directly from the companies from March to May 2022, filings from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and data from other sources. In some instances, estimates were made.

Here are the biggest fast-food restaurants, ranked by total U.S. systemwide sales, according to the QSR50 report. All information reflects 2021 fiscal performance.

15 mcdonalds Yaoinlove : Shutterstock

1. McDonald’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $45.96 billion
  • 2021 total units: 13,438

McDonald’s leads in the burger segment, followed by Wendy’s, Burger King and Sonic. The second year of the pandemic didn’t slow down the golden arches: McDonald’s system-wide sales rose 21% in 2021 to more than $112 billion—a new high in the company's history, according to the QSR50 report.

Check Out This Starbucks Store That Could Hold the Key to Solving the Coffee King's Biggest Problem

2. Starbucks

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $24.3 billion
  • 2021 total units: 15,450

Starbucks leads in the snack segment, followed by Dunkin’, Dairy Queen and Krispy Kreme.

#2. Chick-fil-A

3. Chick-Fil-A

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $16.7 billion
  • 2021 total units: 2,732

Chick-Fil-A leads in the chicken segment, followed by KFC, Popeye’s, Raising Cane’s and Wingstop.

taco bell sh

4. Taco Bell

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $12.6 billion
  • 2021 total units: 7,002

Taco Bell leads in the global segment, followed by Chipotle, Panda Express and Del Taco.

Wendy's Lead KL

5. Wendy’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $11.11 billion
  • 2021 total units: 5,938
Dunkin Summer Menu Inside JS

6. Dunkin’

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $10.42 billion
  • 2021 total units: 9,244
Burger King Restaurant Lead KL

7. Burger King

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $10.03 billion
  • 2021 total units: 7,105
subway thailand sh

8. Subway

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $9.35 billion
  • 2021 total units: 21,147

Subway leads the sandwich segment, followed by Panera, Arby’s and Jimmy John’s.

Stop Everything: Domino's Now Has a Pizza Wedding Registry

9. Domino’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $8.64 billion
  • 2021 total units: 6,560

Domino’s leads the pizza segment, followed by Pizza Hut, Little Caesars and Papa John’s.

Jim Cramer Says This Is the Beginning of the Turn for Chipotle

10. Chipotle

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $7.55 billion
  • 2021 total units: 2,966
Jim Cramer Says Four Catalysts Could Propel Sonic Higher

11. Sonic

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $5.84 billion
  • 2021 total units: 3,552
Panera Lead

12. Panera Bread

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $5.65 billion
  • 2021 total units: 2,080
Pizza Hut Lead JS

13. Pizza Hut

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $5.5 billion
  • 2021 total units: 6,548
Yum China, Operator Of KFC And Pizza Hut, Vows To Cut Harmful Plastic Packaging By Almost A Third

14. KFC

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $5.1 billion
  • 2021 total units: 3,953
Popeyes Lead

15. Popeyes

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $4.78 billion
  • 2021 total units: 2,754
dq dairy queen indiana sh

16. Dairy Queen

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $4.49 billion
  • 2021 total units: 4,339
arbys sh

17. Arby’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $4.46 billion
  • 2021 total units: 3,409
panda express florida sh

18. Panda Express

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $4.45 billion
  • 2021 total units: 2,334
little caesars pizza singapore sh

19. Little Caesars

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $4.19 billion
  • 2021 total units: 4,181
Jack In The Box restaurant Lead JS

20. Jack in the Box

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $4.08 billion

  • 2021 total units: 2,218

Papa Johns Lead

21. Papa Johns

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.49 billion
  • 2021 total units: 3,164
whataburger ariz sh

22. WhatABurger

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $3.09 billion
  • 2021 total units: 873
Culvers-Concrete Mixers

23. Culver’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $2.49 billion
  • 2021 total units: 837
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: 62.4%

24. Raising Cane’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $2.38 billion
  • 2021 total units: 567
Jimmy John's sandwich Lead JS

25. Jimmy John’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $2.3 billion
  • 2021 total units: 2,657
Wingstop Cannabis Lead JS

26. Wingstop

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $2.28 billion
  • 2021 total units: 1,534
Zaxby's georgia

27. Zaxby’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $2.23 billion
  • 2021 total units: 980
Jersey Mike's Sees Opportunity for 10,000 Restaurants

28. Jersey Mike’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $2.2 billion
  • 2021 total units: 2,100
hardees sh

29. Hardee’s

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $2.1 billion
  • 2021 total units: 1,734
Five Guys To Move Into Cosmetics Retailer Sa Sa's Space On Russell Street As Landlord Drops Rent By More Than Half

30. Five Guys

  • 2021 U.S. systemwide sales: $2.09 billion
  • 2021 total units: 1,390

See the list of all 50 biggest chains at QSR.

Home Depot Lead
MARKETS
HDWMTLOW

Home Depot Blasts Q2 Earnings Forecasts Amid Home Improvement Surge

By Martin Baccardax
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^IN^COMPX

Stocks Mixed, Walmart, Home Depot, Housing Starts and Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
Las Vegas Strip Lead JS
INVESTING
CZR

Caesars, Las Vegas Strip Welcome a Huge Celebrity

By Daniel Kline
Home buyers looking at real estate advertisements on display at Lianjia, China's biggest real estate brokerage agency, in Shanghai on Mar. 05, 2016. Photo: Lai Xinlin
INVESTING
WE

A Notorious CEO is Making a Big Comeback

By Ellen Chang
Delta Sky Club Lead JS
INVESTING
DALTWTRAXP

Why Is Delta Airlines in Hot Water Over a Viral Tweet?

By Michael Tedder
Capri Sun
INVESTING
KHC

Kraft Heinz Recalls Contaminated Classic Kids' Drink

By Danni Button
Warren Buffet Holds the Line on Coca-Cola and Is Quadrupling Apple Stake
INVESTING
BRK.ABRK.BCVX

Buffett Remains Bullish On Oil, Adds to Chevron, Occidental Stakes

By Ellen Chang
Star Wars Marvel Pixar Mickey Mouse Lead JS
INVESTING
DISCMCSANFLX

Disney Has a Plan Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar Fans Will Love

By Daniel Kline