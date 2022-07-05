Skip to main content
The 30 Best U.S. Cities for Renters

In this housing market, renting may have to be a permanent way of life for many. Here are the cities with the best quality of life for renters.

The bubble that’s bursting these days might just be the dream many Americans had of buying their first home.

High prices, rising mortgage rates, decreasing home inventory and stiff competition among buyers are making it tougher than ever for hopeful first-time home buyers.

These obstacles are complicating the homeownership dream for nearly 90% of all renters, according to Fortune, and many, especially younger millennials burdened with student debt, are facing the reality of renting forever.

But rents are rising, too. According to Zumper's May data, the median one-bedroom rent in the U.S. is $1,414 and two bedrooms is at $1,758.  Zillow  (ZG) - Get Zillow Group Inc. Report says typical rent is up 15.9% over last year.

Faced with this reality of cost and renting for the long term—or possibly forever—where is a renter to go?

To find the best cities for renters, RentCafe.com, a nationwide apartment search website, analyzed 115 small, medium and large cities around the U.S. and compared their rents, cost of living, housing, quality of life and other economic data.

They found that small cities, including suburbs of large metros, tend to offer the best life for renters. Many are clustered in southern and southeastern part of the country. What they all have in common is a healthy pace of new apartment construction and a wide selection of amenity-rich properties. The top city is Round Rock, Texas, a small city of about 128,000 just 15 miles outside of Austin, Texas, which is also on this list. Round Rock, an up-and-coming tech center and so-called “sports capital of Texas” scored high in all of the main categories, ranking No. 13 in cost of living, No. 10 in terms of local economy and No. 12 in quality of life.

The study included only cities with at least 10,000 apartment units. The 115 cities were compared across three main categories:

  • Cost of living and housing, which also included average apartment size, occupancy and share of new apartments
  • Local economy, which includes unemployment rate, education, income and job growth
  • Quality of life, which includes the number of apartments in top locations, quality of schools, commuter delays, the natural amenities in the area and air quality.

Based on RentCafe’s study, these are the best cities in the U.S. for renters.

1 round rock texas sh

1. Round Rock, Texas

  • Population: 128,812
  • Cost of living: 94% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 10
  • Median renter income: $67,740
  • Quality of life rank: 12
  • Natural amenities: High
  • Days with good air quality: 146
24 raleigh NCarolina Chansak Joe : Shutterstock

2. Raleigh, N.C.

  • Population: 469,698
  • Cost of living: 96% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 12
  • Median renter income: $52,871
  • Quality of life rank: 9
  • Natural amenities: Low
  • Days with good air quality: 196
3 Conroe, Texas sh

3. Conroe, Texas

  • Population: 88,369
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 36
  • Median renter income: $48,871
  • Quality of life rank: 24
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 168
13 greenville sc Alan Stoddard : Shutterstock

4. Greenville, S.C.

  • Population: 69,648
  • Cost of living: 91% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 25
  • Median renter income: $46,138
  • Quality of life rank: 45
  • Natural amenities: above average
  • Days with good air quality: 189
3 orlando fla MontenegroStock : Shutterstock

5. Orlando, Fla.

  • Population: 284,817
  • Cost of living: 97% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 17
  • Median renter income: $50,679
  • Quality of life rank: 21
  • Natural amenities: high
  • Days with good air quality: 151
Jacksonville Florida sh

6. Jacksonville, Fla.

  • Population: 902,488
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 47
  • Median renter income: $45,677
  • Quality of life rank: 25
  • Natural amenities: high
  • Days with good air quality: 131
7 Charlotte NCarolina sh

7. Charlotte, N.C.

  • Population: 873,570
  • Cost of living: 97% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 19
  • Median renter income: $54,602
  • Quality of life rank: 30
  • Natural amenities: below average
  • Days with good air quality: 187
16 s carolina charleston James Kirkikis : Shutterstock

8. Charleston, S.C.

  • Population: 137,041
  • Cost of living: 100% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 8
  • Median renter income: $54,381
  • Quality of life rank: 38
  • Natural amenities: above average
  • Days with good air quality: 228
Atlanta sh

9. Atlanta

  • Population: 497,642
  • Cost of living: 103% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 21
  • Median renter income: $47,180
  • Quality of life rank: 17
  • Natural amenities: below average
  • Days with good air quality: 182
austin texas sh

10. Austin, Texas

  • Population: 965,872
  • Cost of living: 102% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 7
  • Median renter income: $61,972
  • Quality of life rank: 10
  • Natural amenities: Highest
  • Days with good air quality: 146
25 sarasota florida sh

11. Sarasota, Fla.

  • Population: 57,787
  • Cost of living: 101% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 26
  • Median renter income: $46,274
  • Quality of life rank: 13
  • Natural amenities: Highest
  • Days with good air quality: 153
11 Savannah GA 2 sh

12. Savannah, Ga.

  • Population: 145,492
  • Cost of living: 88% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 73
  • Median renter income: $39,597
  • Quality of life rank: 58
  • Natural amenities: above average
  • Days with good air quality: 223
17 plano texas sh

13. Plano, Texas

  • Population: 288,870
  • Cost of living: 111% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 1
  • Median renter income: $78,706
  • Quality of life rank: 5
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 201
29 knoxville tenn sh

14. Knoxville, Tenn.

  • Population: 187,487
  • Cost of living: 84% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 82
  • Median renter income: $33,731
  • Quality of life rank: 39
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 201
26 tampa florida sh

15. Tampa, Fla.

  • Population: 395,912
  • Cost of living: 96% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 35
  • Median renter income: $44,559
  • Quality of life rank: 23
  • Natural amenities: Highest
  • Days with good air quality: 126
29 columbia scarolina sh

16. Columbia, S.C.

  • Population: 134,057
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 78
  • Median renter income: $33,473
  • Quality of life rank: 35
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 191
Lincoln nebraska sh

17. Lincoln, Neb.

  • Population: 286,388
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 42
  • Median renter income: $42,920
  • Quality of life rank: 68
  • Natural amenities: Lowest
  • Days with good air quality: 189
19 san antonio texas Sh

18. San Antonio, Texas

  • Population: 1.5 million
  • Cost of living: 94% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 62
  • Median renter income: $42,941
  • Quality of life rank: 28
  • Natural amenities: High
  • Days with good air quality: 156
14 Houston sh

19. Houston

  • Population: 2.3 million
  • Cost of living: 95% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 41
  • Median renter income: $46,071
  • Quality of life rank: 47
  • Natural amenities: below average
  • Days with good air quality: 120
19 fort worth texas sh

20. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Population: 892,221
  • Cost of living: 96% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 38
  • Median renter income: $49,272
  • Quality of life rank: 43
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 151
7 lubbock Texas sh

21. Lubbock, Texas

  • Population: 257,013
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 65
  • Median renter income: $36,642
  • Quality of life rank: 72
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 187
21 columbus ohio arthurgphotography : Shutterstock

22. Columbus, Ohio

  • Population: 889,079
  • Cost of living: 92% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 43
  • Median renter income: $46,365
  • Quality of life rank: 96
  • Natural amenities: Lowest
  • Days with good air quality: 189
17 Amarillo tx By T photography SH

23. Amarillo, Texas

  • Population: 199,225
  • Cost of living: 81% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 69
  • Median renter income: $40,848
  • Quality of life rank: 28
  • Natural amenities: HIgh
  • Days with good air quality: 189
19 nashville tenn sh

24. Nashville, Tenn.

  • Population: 667,070
  • Cost of living: 97% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 20
  • Median renter income: $50,643
  • Quality of life rank: 74
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 123
16 huntsville alabama sh

25. Huntsville, Ala.

  • Population: 199,845
  • Cost of living: 90% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 55
  • Median renter income: $37,193
  • Quality of life rank: 95
  • Natural amenities: Low
  • Days with good air quality: 139
kansas city mo sh

26. Kansas City, Mo.

  • Population: 491,158
  • Cost of living: 95% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 50
  • Median renter income: $42,751
  • Quality of life rank: 70
  • Natural amenities: Low
  • Days with good air quality: 173
13 stamford conn sh

27. Stamford, Conn.

  • Population: 130,057
  • Cost of living: 137% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 11
  • Median renter income: $72,060
  • Quality of life rank: 8
  • Natural amenities: High
  • Days with good air quality: 139
lafayette louisiana chase sh

28. Lafayette, La.

  • Population: 126,674
  • Cost of living: 91% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 54
  • Median renter income: $38,483
  • Quality of life rank: 59
  • Natural amenities: Lowest
  • Days with good air quality: 257
8. Fort Lauderdale florida sh

29. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

  • Population: 181,818
  • Cost of living: 119% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 26
  • Median renter income: $52,469
  • Quality of life rank: 22
  • Natural amenities: Highest
  • Days with good air quality: 125
chattanooga tenn sh

30. Chattanooga, Tenn.

  • Population: 181,370
  • Cost of living: 93% of U.S. average
  • Local economy rank: 78
  • Median renter income: $38,080
  • Quality of life rank: 54
  • Natural amenities: average
  • Days with good air quality: 182

Check out how all the cities ranked and see the methodology for this study at RentCafe.com.

