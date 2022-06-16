If it seemed like the pandemic produced a lot more RVs around your neighborhood, you’re probably right. One of them may even be yours.

'Van life' was already trending before Covid and has been buoyed by the need for social distancing and the work-from-anywhere possibilities. As travel-hungry adventurers continue to look for ways to escape and see the great outdoors, RV sales are on the rise.

The RV Industry Association forecasts RV wholesale shipments at around 591,100 units by the end of 2022, pretty close to the 600,240 shipped in 2021, which was the industry’s best year on comparable record. Total RV shipments in March 2022 were 64,454, up 18.7% over March 2021, and a 69% increase over the 38,015 shipped in March 2019.

Although there’s not really any data on how many people are out there scrunched up in their vans living the #vanlife, Mercedes-Benz U.S. van sales shot up 22.5% in 2020, according to USA today.

So, yes, if it seems like you're always driving behind an RV on the highway, it's more likely: 11.2 million U.S. households own an RV, according to the RV Industry Association. And contrary to popular belief, they're not just retirees: more than half are under 54 years old. Those in the 18- to 34-year-old age range now make up 22% of the market.

So if you’re going to jump on the camper bandwagon to head out on the open road, where are the best places to live the RV life? To determine the best RV destinations in the U.S., number crunchers at StorageCafe, an online platform that provides storage unit listings, analyzed data from camping directory CampgroundViews about numbers of campsites, their costs and amenities such as water, sewer and electricity hookups, swimming pools, WiFi, cable TV, ‘pull-thru’-type sites (for convenience when parking) and pet policies. They also used a variety of sources to find local air quality, internet speeds, grocery prices, storage options and the number of nearby retail outlets.

Here are the 30 best places in the U.S. for RV campers.