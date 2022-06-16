The Best Spots for RV Campers in the U.S.
If it seemed like the pandemic produced a lot more RVs around your neighborhood, you’re probably right. One of them may even be yours.
'Van life' was already trending before Covid and has been buoyed by the need for social distancing and the work-from-anywhere possibilities. As travel-hungry adventurers continue to look for ways to escape and see the great outdoors, RV sales are on the rise.
The RV Industry Association forecasts RV wholesale shipments at around 591,100 units by the end of 2022, pretty close to the 600,240 shipped in 2021, which was the industry’s best year on comparable record. Total RV shipments in March 2022 were 64,454, up 18.7% over March 2021, and a 69% increase over the 38,015 shipped in March 2019.
Although there’s not really any data on how many people are out there scrunched up in their vans living the #vanlife, Mercedes-Benz U.S. van sales shot up 22.5% in 2020, according to USA today.
So, yes, if it seems like you're always driving behind an RV on the highway, it's more likely: 11.2 million U.S. households own an RV, according to the RV Industry Association. And contrary to popular belief, they're not just retirees: more than half are under 54 years old. Those in the 18- to 34-year-old age range now make up 22% of the market.
So if you’re going to jump on the camper bandwagon to head out on the open road, where are the best places to live the RV life? To determine the best RV destinations in the U.S., number crunchers at StorageCafe, an online platform that provides storage unit listings, analyzed data from camping directory CampgroundViews about numbers of campsites, their costs and amenities such as water, sewer and electricity hookups, swimming pools, WiFi, cable TV, ‘pull-thru’-type sites (for convenience when parking) and pet policies. They also used a variety of sources to find local air quality, internet speeds, grocery prices, storage options and the number of nearby retail outlets.
Here are the 30 best places in the U.S. for RV campers.
1. Branson, Mo.
- Median air quality index: 40= good
- Average internet speed: 356 mbps
- Grocery cost: 96% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 people: 11.3
The Ozarks mountain resort Branson tops the list with 25 RV campsites around the area, 80% have pull-through parking, 68% have swimming pools, and 84% have cable TV and wi-fi. There’s even an RV park in town, right on the shore of Lake Taneycomo. Branson offers loads of entertainment—theaters, concert venues and museums, plus Dolly Parton's Stampede.
2. Hot Springs, Ark.
- Median air quality index: 34=good
- Average internet speed: 97 mbps
- Grocery cost: 95.7% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 4.8
About a 4-hour drive south of Branson, head to Hot Springs, Ark., to enjoy a spa day and the hot springs for which the town is named. There's also theme parks, film and music festivals and a zoo.
3. Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Median air quality index: 43=good
- Average internet speed: 92 mbps
- Grocery cost: 98.2% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 22.9 (the most on this list)
Pigeon Forge is a popular tourist destination near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There's plenty of shopping here and another Dolly Parton theme park. Of 16 campsites here, 80% feature swimming pools.
4. Zephyrhills, Fla.
- Median air quality index: 38=good
- Average internet speed: 330 mbps
- Grocery cost: 102.1% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2.8
Zephyrhills is a suburb of Tampa, with beaches just an hour away. There are swimming pools in 80% of the campsites.
5. Grants Pass, Ore.
- Median air quality index: 23=good
- Average internet speed: 113 mbps
- Grocery cost: 100.3% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 4
Over in the West, Grants Pass sits on Oregon's Rogue River in the Rogue River–Siskiyou National Forest. It's a good spot for rafting and enjoying the lush outdoors. It's central to places like Crater Lake National Park and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.
6. Rockport, Texas
- Median air quality index: 44=good
- Average internet speed: 99 mbps
- Grocery cost: 98.4% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2.7
Known as the Texas Riviera, Rockport has marinas for boating and fishing enthusiasts, as well as birdwatching opportunities. It's about three hours from Houston, which is also on this list.
7. Gulf Shores, Ala.
- Median air quality index: 37=good
- Average internet speed: 222 mbps
- Grocery cost: 100.0% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 6.1
Gulf Shores is known for its warm water and white sand beaches. It's a good spot for dolphin watching, ocean fishing and golf. Of the 12 campsites here, more than 80% provide wi-fi and cable TV, and there are also good retail options.
8. South Fork, Colo.
- Median air quality index: 17=good
- Average internet speed: 28 mbps
- Grocery cost: 101.9% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 13.7
A small town a mile high at the confluence of the South Fork and Rio Grande rivers, this is the place for fresh air, breathtaking scenery, abundant wildlife and outdoor adventure.
9. Houston
- Median air quality index: 52=moderate
- Average internet speed: 459 mbps
- Grocery cost: 98.1% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 3
Don't pass up the big city on your road trip; the Houston area has 15 campsites providing great internet connectivity.
10. Fort Myers, Fla.
- Median air quality index: 40=good
- Average internet speed: 355 mbps
- Grocery cost: 103.2% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 5.9
On Florida's Gulf coast, Fort Myers has beautiful shell-covered beaches, rich history, fine restaurants and all the amenities of a top tourist city. There are 15 campsites in the area, and just south is Naples, Fla., also on this list, and from there you can head to Everglades National Park.
11. Tucson, Ariz.
- Median air quality index: 56=moderate
- Average internet speed: 482 mbps
- Grocery cost: 95.5% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 3.1
Arizona resorts offer the most campsites. Tucson sits in the Sonoran Desert, near Saguaro National Park, and offers 30 campsites and an average internet speeds of 482 mbps — the second highest among the top 20 destinations — plus the ambience of a larger city.
12. Yuma, Ariz.
- Median air quality index: 46=good
- Average internet speed: 298 mbps
- Grocery cost: 94.6% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2.8
In the far west of the state, on the Colorado River near the California and Mexico borders, Yuma has one of the nation's largest mass of inland sand dunes enjoyed by ATV-ers. Just over the border in Mexico is Los Algodones, a popular spot for medical tourism. Check out the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park, a Wild West–era prison. (Yuma High's unusual mascot is the Criminals.)
13. Tyler, Texas
- Median air quality index: 36=good
- Average internet speed: 331 mbps
- Grocery cost: 92.9% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 5.4
Tyler, in eastern Texas, is a jumping-off point for the beautiful Piney Woods region, plus, as the Rose Capital of America, it's a great spot for avid gardeners to get their flower fix.
14. San Antonio, Texas
- Median air quality index: 48=good
- Average internet speed: 382 mbps
- Grocery cost: 91.4% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2.7
Remember the Alamo? This is where you go to see it, and two-thirds of the 12 campsites in the area have swimming pools.
15. Foley, Ala.
- Median air quality index: 37=good
- Average internet speed: 22 mbps
- Grocery cost: 96.2% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 7.1
Just inland from Gulf Shores, Ala., Foley offers great value and plenty of shopping nearby.
16. Mission, Texas
- Median air quality index: 44=good
- Average internet speed: 590 mbps
- Grocery cost: 90.6% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2 (the fewest of this list)
Birders will enjoy this spot in the far south of Texas, it’s home to the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, and the headquarters for the World Birding Center.
17. Redding, Calif.
- Median air quality index: 46=good
- Average internet speed: 97 mbps
- Grocery cost: 99.9% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 4
Enjoy the water sports in this northern California city, which sits on the Sacramento River and Shasta Lake and serves as a good place to pick up supplies before heading on your next adventure. Nearby are Mt. Shasta and Lassen Volcanic National Park.
18. Naples, Fla.
- Median air quality index: 39=good
- Average internet speed: 316 mbps
- Grocery cost: 117.0% of U.S. average (the most expensive)
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 16.9
Live the high life in Naples, where the shopping is great and the beaches are beautiful and well-kept.
19. Brownsville, Texas
- Median air quality index: 47=good
- Average internet speed: 369 mbps
- Grocery cost: 89.8% of U.S. average (the cheapest)
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2.7
Brownsville is on the western Gulf Coast in southernmost Texas on the Mexico border. It's about 40 miles from the pristine beaches of South Padre Island.
20. Austin, Texas
- Median air quality index: 43=good
- Average internet speed: 459 mbps
- Grocery cost: 96.7% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 3.3
Only about a third of the campsites in the Austin area have swimming pools, but you'll be too busy eating at great restaurants and listening to live music anyway.
21. Benson, Ariz.
- Median air quality index: 47=good
- Average internet speed: 41 mbps
- Grocery cost: 94.4% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 3.1
Benson is south of Tucson, and near a number of attractions, including a cave park and Tombstone, Ariz., pictured here.
22. Casa Grande, Ariz.
- Median air quality index: 64=moderate
- Average internet speed: 71 mbps
- Grocery cost: 95.7% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2.5
Here’s another desert spot between Phoenix and Tucson, where you can see Indian ruins at Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, and also some strange abandoned buildings known as The Domes.
23. Deming, N.M.
- Median air quality index: 22=good
- Average internet speed: 26 mbps
- Grocery cost: 90.5% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2.2
There are a number of interesting parks near Deming, including Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, where you can see the ancient cave homes pictured here.
24. Pahrump, Nev.
- Median air quality index: 20=good
- Average internet speed: 40 mbps
- Grocery cost: 100.6% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2.8
Pahrump sits near the California border, near Las Vegas and Death Valley National Park.
25. Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
- Median air quality index: 20=good
- Average internet speed: 316 mbps
- Grocery cost: 97.8% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 4.3
Lake Havasu is farther south of Las Vegas on the Arizona/California border, and known as a base for trails in the nearby desert and water sports on the lake.
26. Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
- Median air quality index: 41=good
- Average internet speed: 166 mbps
- Grocery cost: 93.6% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 6.9
This is a popular tourist spot with both outdoor nature attractions and theme parks.
27. Brookings, Ore.
- Median air quality index: 23=good
- Average internet speed: 195 mbps
- Grocery cost: 102.3% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 4.7
Camping is the way to go on this relatively remote section of the rugged Oregon coast. This is your jumping-off point for a coast-hugging highway trip complete with secret beaches, rock formations, tide-pooling opportunities and redwoods.
28. Franklin, N.C.
- Median air quality index: 33=good
- Average internet speed: 32 mbps
- Grocery cost: 97.1% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 4.7
Franklin is situated within the Nantahala National Forest near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
29. Mesa, Ariz.
- Median air quality index: 97=moderate
- Average internet speed: 481 mbps
- Grocery cost: 97.2% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 2.5
Mesa is just east of Phoenix.
30. Okeechobee, Fla.
- Median air quality index: 38=good
- Average internet speed: 319 mbps
- Grocery cost: 102.0% of U.S. average
- Retail outlets per 1,000 residents: 3.3
The inland Lake Okeechobee is a good place for birdwatchers to spot unusual species at certain times of the year.
Read more about some of these destinations and the methodology for this ranking at StorageCafe.com.