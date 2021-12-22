The 30 Best Places to Retire in Florida

Right now you might be feeling cold and tired of working. You're checking your 401(k) balance, and you keep looking at Social Security calculators. You're thinking about laying on a warm beach, and spending your days relaxing, golfing, fishing, or just not having to shovel snow or set your alarm every day.

People 65 and over make up almost 21% of the Florida’s population, and there's a reason so many people retire to the Sunshine State. Florida does not tax Social Security benefits, pensions, IRAs, 401(k)s or other retirement income. Florida also has 1,350 miles of coastline—more than any other state except Alaska—and a climate suited to enjoy all that sand and sea.

To rank 120 cities in Florida for retirees, personal finance site WalletHub used three main metrics:

Quality of life , which includes cost of living, share of population over 65, crime rates, air and water quality, job market for older workers, number of discount stores and the number of households with severe housing problems. The last one refers to overcrowding and housing that lacks complete plumbing or kitchen facilities.

Health, which includes the number of doctors, dentists, hospitals and healthcare facilities, Covid rates, life expectancy and death rates.

, which includes the number of doctors, dentists, hospitals and healthcare facilities, Covid rates, life expectancy and death rates. Activities, which looks at the number of zoos, museums, theaters, music venues, senior centers and fitness centers, as well as fishing, golf, and weather.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement. The data comes from a variety of sources, including the BLS, census, FBI, the CDC, EPA, State of Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs, TripAdvisor, Yelp and the New York Times.

Here are the 30 Florida cities that came out on top. Some cities are not included because data were not available.

The Best Places to Retire in Florida