December 22, 2021
The 30 Best Places to Retire in Florida
Publish date:

The 30 Best Places to Retire in Florida

There's plenty of reasons so many people retire to the Sunshine State.
Author:

There's plenty of reasons so many people retire to the Sunshine State.

Right now you might be feeling cold and tired of working. You're checking your 401(k) balance, and you keep looking at Social Security calculators. You're thinking about laying on a warm beach, and spending your days relaxing, golfing, fishing, or just not having to shovel snow or set your alarm every day.

People 65 and over make up almost 21% of the Florida’s population, and there's a reason so many people retire to the Sunshine State. Florida does not tax Social Security benefits, pensions, IRAs, 401(k)s or other retirement income. Florida also has 1,350 miles of coastline—more than any other state except Alaska—and a climate suited to enjoy all that sand and sea.

To rank 120 cities in Florida for retirees, personal finance site WalletHub used three main metrics:

  • Quality of life, which includes cost of living, share of population over 65, crime rates, air and water quality, job market for older workers, number of discount stores and the number of households with severe housing problems. The last one refers to overcrowding and housing that lacks complete plumbing or kitchen facilities.
  • Health, which includes the number of doctors, dentists, hospitals and healthcare facilities, Covid rates, life expectancy and death rates.
  • Activities, which looks at the number of zoos, museums, theaters, music venues, senior centers and fitness centers, as well as fishing, golf, and weather.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement. The data comes from a variety of sources, including the BLS, census, FBI, the CDC, EPA, State of Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs, TripAdvisor, Yelp and the New York Times.

Here are the 30 Florida cities that came out on top. Some cities are not included because data were not available.

The Best Places to Retire in Florida

1 Sarasota Florida sh

1. Sarasota, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 5 (of 120 cities)
  • Healthcare rank: 3
  • Activities rank: 1
2 Fort Myers, Florida Shutterstock

2. Fort Myers, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 12
  • Healthcare rank: 2
  • Activities rank: 9
3 boca raton florida sh

3. Boca Raton, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 54
  • Healthcare rank: 4
  • Activities rank: 4
fea best cruise ships miami Mia2you : Shutterstock

4. Miami

  • Quality of life rank: 36
  • Healthcare rank: 5
  • Activities rank: 5
orlando florida sh

5. Orlando

  • Quality of life rank: 58
  • Healthcare rank: 22
  • Activities rank: 3
14 tampa florida sh

6. Tampa, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 89
  • Healthcare rank: 45
  • Activities rank: 2
7 sebastian florida sh

7. Sebastian, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 1
  • Healthcare rank: 47
  • Activities rank: 43
8 Fort Lauderdale Beach sh

8. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 76
  • Healthcare rank: 29
  • Activities rank: 6
8 delray beach florida sh

9. Delray Beach, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 66
  • Healthcare rank: 7
  • Activities rank: 13
18 clearwater fla sh

10. Clearwater, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 20
  • Healthcare rank: 15
  • Activities rank: 18
11 bradenton florida sh

11. Bradenton, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 6
  • Healthcare rank: 19
  • Activities rank: 25
12 Immokalee florida wikipedia PD

12. Immokalee, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 11
  • Healthcare rank: 1
  • Activities rank: 66
6 jupiter florida sh

13. Jupiter, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 27
  • Healthcare rank: 24
  • Activities rank: 15
14 winterpark florida sh

14. Winter Park, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 26
  • Healthcare rank: 9
  • Activities rank: 24
15 Pensacola florida sh

15. Pensacola, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 38
  • Healthcare rank: 54
  • Activities rank: 10
16 south bradenton fla sh

16. South Bradenton, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 7
  • Healthcare rank: 92
  • Activities rank: 19
17 bonita springs fla sh

17. Bonita Springs, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 8
  • Healthcare rank: 16
  • Activities rank: 38
26 cape coral fla sh

18. Cape Coral, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 4
  • Healthcare rank: 33
  • Activities rank: 34
21 melbourne florida Thomas Kelley : Shutterstock

19. Melbourne, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 87
  • Healthcare rank: 10
  • Activities rank: 21
20 Estero bay florida sh

20. Estero, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 2
  • Healthcare rank: 38
  • Activities rank: 41
22 Wellington, Florida sh

21. Wellington, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 21
  • Healthcare rank: 17
  • Activities rank: 42
22. West Palm Beach, Florida

22. West Palm Beach, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 110
  • Healthcare rank: 11
  • Activities rank: 12
23. North Fort Myers fla sh

23. North Fort Myers, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 3
  • Healthcare rank: 32
  • Activities rank: 53
13 boynton beach fla sh

24. Boynton Beach, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 98
  • Healthcare rank: 6
  • Activities rank: 27
17 Tarpon springs florida sh

25. Tarpon Springs, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 39
  • Healthcare rank: 49
  • Activities rank: 22
26 Hallandale Beach florida sh

26. Hallandale Beach, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 13
  • Healthcare rank: 30
  • Activities rank: 64
3 dunedin florida sh

27. Dunedin, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 14
  • Healthcare rank: 69
  • Activities rank: 31
28. Palm Beach Gardens, Fla sh

28. Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 47
  • Healthcare rank: 12
  • Activities rank: 48
29. Riviera Beach florida sh

29. Riviera Beach, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 108
  • Healthcare rank: 26
  • Activities rank: 7
30 New Smyrna Beach, Florida sh

30. New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

  • Quality of life rank: 18
  • Healthcare rank: 118
  • Activities rank: 11
