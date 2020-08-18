30 Best Cities to Launch a Career as a Developer

If tech workers can live anywhere, these are the places they might want to go.

San Jose, Calif., is home to some of the major tech companies, which is how the area earned its name, Silicon Valley. Google (GOOGL) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report, eBay (EBAY) - Get Report and Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report are just a few.

In San Francisco, there’s Uber (UBER) - Get Report, Lyft (LYFT) - Get Report, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report , Airbnb and Yelp (YELP) - Get Report, while the Seattle area is famous for Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report. Jobs at these places are prestigious and high-salaried.

The high cost of living in these cities is the tradeoff. Expect to pay $2,790 in rent in San Jose, according to Rentcafe, and the median home sale price is $1.08 million, according to Redfin (which is based in Seattle.)

Since coronavirus came along, some tech companies are allowing employees to work remotely permanently. These workers are suddenly free to live anywhere, and just about anywhere is cheaper. It’s forming the beginnings of an exodus that could reshape both these well-known tech hubs and the smaller or cheaper cities where these tech workers are making new homes, according to the Wall Street Journal.

What cities have the ideal combination of affordable living and good tech jobs? Coding Dojo, which offers immersive coding bootcamps online and in cities around the U.S., set out to find the best and most affordable cities for tech workers, and the best places to launch a career as a developer.

They used ApartmentList data from June to find the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment for a given city, and listings on Indeed.com to measure the number of open entry-level and mid-level developer jobs within a 25-mile radius of the area. Cities were then ranked and scored based on the number of entry-level and mid-level developer jobs, with housing cost weighted at 45% and quantity of jobs at 55%. Some of these cities are suburbs of major tech hubs, and San Francisco scored high enough to rank No. 27 on this list, but many of them may surprise you.

Based on Coding Dojo’s report, these are the most affordable cities for developers.