Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Worried About Their Jobs: Bankrate

The coronavirus pandemic upended everyone’s lives, and even as vaccination rates go up -- according Our World In Data, 59.1% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated -- and life begins getting back to normal (holiday shopping and travel are expected to finally start rebounding), many Americans are still worried about their financial future.

A recent survey by Bankrate found that even as the economy continues to improve, more than 3 in 5 Americans (63%) are concerned about their jobs or income sources in the next six months.

Concern about the economy was top of mind for Americans, as nearly 2 in 5 (39%) view the ongoing pandemic as the biggest threat to the economy over the next six months. That outpaces concerns about the political environment in Washington (a dominant concern to 21%) and inflation (14%).

The survey found that “23% of Americans indicated they’re very concerned about their job or income source over the next six months;” while 40% indicated that they are “somewhat concerned.” That said, 56% of those surveyed expect the economy to be in better shape six months from now.

If you’re worried that you might lose your job or otherwise face financial hardship soon, Bankrate analyst Sarah Foster has an action plan to consider, if you want to guard against the unexpected

Contribute to an Emergency Fund

Financial experts typically recommend saving money for six months’ worth of savings, in case of an unexpected emergency.

Pay Down Debt

Paying down debt, such as high-interest credit card debt, can not only increase your credit score, but it can also help alleviate your stress. If a financial crisis does occur, you will be thankful that debt isn’t a primary concern.

Budget and Create An Action Plan

If you need help living within your means or figuring out what you need to be prioritizing during lean times, a financial planner can work with you to help create a plan for your household.

Prioritize Essential Bills

Keep track of your most important financial priorities, and add them to your calendar so you don’t forget them. Getting a sense of your monthly obligations will again help you create a monthly budget.

Review Your Finances

Take a hard look at your spending habits, and figure out what you can live without or reduce, such as prioritizing eating at home over restaurants.

You also might want to seriously consider taking advantage of historically low interest rates by refinancing your mortgage to bring down your monthly payments. (74% of Americans haven’t done this, according to Bankrate.)