Now that the holiday season has passed, you may be thinking about your New Years’ Resolutions. Are you anxious to get back into shape, or are you simply hoping to avoid getting sick? Perhaps you want to treat yourself a little better and freshen up your skincare routine or swap out your sweatpants for business attire if you’re heading back into the office.

No matter what your goals are, we’ve got you covered with the best sales from your favorite retailers this weekend. If you’re not interested in going in-store and braving the crowds, these digital deals are your ticket. Check out the deal of the day discounts from Amazon, the 3-day savings event from Best Buy, and the 60% off sale styles at J.Crew for all of your shopping needs.

Major Retailers

Amazon: Amazon always has a Today’s Deals page active for all categories, including Amazon devices, beauty, kitchen, and lawn & garden. One of the deals that caught our eye was the Heated Gloves for men and women for $79.99, down from $119.99.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 25% off the big bed and bath event. Includes cotton bath towel collections starting at $3.60, UGG 3-piece comforter set down to $84.99, and more.

Best Buy: Now hosting a 3-day savings event, ending Sunday, Jan. 9. You can find big deals on laptops and computers, headphones, printers, wearables, and more.

Target Photo: Save 50% on photo prints using code SITEWIDE50. Deal ends Jan. 10.

The Home Depot: Save up to 50% off select tools and free 2-day delivery, and up to 30% off select furniture.

Walmart: We’ve already extensively covered their end-of-year clearance event. Be sure to check out their home, fashion, electronics, and toy deals.

Bath & Bedding

Boll & Branch: Last call on seasonal favorites, with new markdowns on sheets, duvet sets, robes, and towels.

Parachute: Last change with up to 40% off on a collection of products they are retiring this year. Includes fitted sheets, pillowcase sets, and duvet cover sets.

Beauty & Hygiene

allbeauty: Big Winter Sale event on skincare, save up to 60% off RRP.

Olay: 25% off sitewide plus free shipping for the New Year, New You sale event.

Sephora: Get 500 bonus BI points with a $75 skincare purchase with code OMGPOINTS. Free shipping on all orders with code FREESHIP. Also get 12 free skincare samples from your favorite brands with code THEMOST, free with a $35 purchase.

Soko Glam: Get a complimentary gift with orders $65+. One of our latest favorites includes the Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask for $29.

Clothing & Accessories

Coach: Take 50% off all sale styles during the winter sale event at Coach.



J.Crew: Take up to 60% off sale styles using code BIGSALE. There’s also an end-of-season sale on cashmere, with some sweaters up to 50% off and shorts up to 67% off.

L.L.Bean: Shop new markdowns on hooded jackets, sweaters, flannel shirts, and hiking boots.

Lululemon: “We made too much” sales on women’s and men’s clothing and accessories. Some of their most popular leggings are marked down from $98 to $59.

Nike: Save up to 40% off on new markdowns, including shoes, hoodies, and running shorts.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Saks designer sale up to 70% off on select clothing, shoes, handbags, and more.

Urban Outfitters: Home sale up to 40% off furniture, bedding, rugs, home décor, and more. We loved the Celeste Tea Infuser Mug Set marked down to $12.

Vans: Offering big discounts on sale items, including slip-ons, socks, shirts, and more. Popular slip-ons starting as low as $39.95.



Electronics & Accessories

Dell: Save up to $200 off on laptops and desktops, including the Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is now down to $379.99.

Lenovo: Save up to 70% on select laptops and Chromebooks at Lenovo. Use coupon THINKPADDEALS1.

Popsockets: Find the perfect PopSocket before they disappear, including grip, mount, wallet, phone case, and more. You can find AirPods holders as low as $8 and phone wallets for $10.

Food & Subscription Services

Harry & David: January Savings Event! Enjoy up to 30% off select gifts while supplies last.

Omaha Steaks: 50% off sitewide friends and family sale. Features an assortment of customer favorites like filet mignons, steak burgers, all-beef meatballs, and more. Each delivery over $169.99 gets free shipping.

Trade: Start 2022 off caffeinated – Trade is offering up to $25 off your fist six bags.

Pets

Chewy: End of season savings with a buy 3, get 1 free mix-and-match deal.

Petco: Up to 50% off New Years’ deals on toys, treats, and more. Get 15% off orders $50+ when you buy online and pick up in-store or curbside.